Clouds Unfold may add to her bankroll in Green Point

With both Rainbow Bridge and Belgarion returning from breaks, it could pay to side with Candice Bass-Robinson’s talented mare Clouds Unfold in Saturday’s grade 2 Green Point Stakes at Kenilworth.

Not surprisingly, bookmakers have the Eric Sands and Justin Snaith stars as the leading fancies in the betting market, but Clouds Unfold and Cirillo have recent runs under their belts. In fact, the swinger coupling these two five-year-olds could be the best way to bet in this 1,600m contest.

Clouds Unfold has earned more than R2.3m in stakes and it would be no surprise if Gaynor Rupert decided to retire her to the Drakenstein paddocks at the end of the season. However, last season’s Majorca Stakes winner can still add to her bankroll in the coming months.

Though Sean Tarry’s season is going about as well as Arsenal’s in the Premier League, Cirillo looks likely to put in another brave effort for owner Chris van Niekerk. The son of Pomodoro will have blown away some cobwebs with his recent third behind Frosted Gold, and the blinkers go on this time.

Champion apprentice Luke Ferraris will be delighted to have got the call to partner Rainbow Bridge for the first time. Warren Kennedy has ridden the 2019 Met winner in his last three starts and perhaps he feels the six-year-old will need the outing and he has more chance of success at Turffontein.

A merit rating of 134 suggests Mike Rattray’s star is still the one to beat though Sands is unlikely to have him fully tuned with the Met six weeks away.

Snaith told anyone who cared to listen that Belgarion was weighted to win the Durban July, and his viewpoint was fully vindicated. On Saturday, the five-year-old races off a merit rating of 124, which means he has a lot more on his plate.

Belgarion’s rider Richard Fourie told Turftalk during the week that “it’s a bit on the sharp side, but he must be respected. He’s had two nice gallops but obviously the Cape Met is his main aim for the season. Rainbow Bridge is clearly the one to beat.”

We’ll see how the old adage about jockeys being the worst tipsters works out this time.

Snaith told Winning Form: “Gallops have been good, so expect a positive run. Better over further.”

A runner to consider for the quartet is another Drakenstein-bred, Wild Coast. The colt out of that wonderful mare Beach Beauty was reported to have choked up in a 1,400m race in November.

Whatever the fate of Belgarion, Richard Fourie looks right in considering his mount, Captain’s Ransom, as the one to beat in the grade 1 Cape Fillies Guineas. He said: “She’s done nothing wrong and is very well. Her form is immaculate and solid.”

The daughter of Captain Al — bred at Moutonshoek — goes to post the winner of three of her four starts and she beat the two years older Clouds Unfold in the Diana Stakes.

There is, however, one mystery surrounding the Snaith inmate. A lot of punters like the website gallop.co.za which predicts a race’s finishing order. They don’t put Captain’s Ransom in the first six!

From a favourable draw, the Adam Marcus runner Princess Calla is expected to mount a challenge to the favourite. The daughter of Flower Alley is clearly getting better with every run.

A filly who may be improving at a rate of knots is Captain Ransom’s stablemate Dazzling Sun. She’s a daughter of Epsom Derby winner Camelot and her recent effortless handicap win puts her in the mix.

Another Snaith inmate, Bayberry, has been priced up favourite for the Cape Summer Stayers Handicap and the four-year-old is weighted to turn the tables on Crome Yellow.

Even so, Crome Yellow only got a two-point penalty for his recent narrow win and he can give his supporters a good run for their money once again.

Holy Warrior is another runner better off with Crome Yellow; promising apprentice Joshwin Solomons retains the ride. The gelding has to be included in exotic perms along with André Nel’s other runner, Kampala Campari.

It’s an outstanding card at Kenilworth and Clouds Unfold’s half-sister Duplicity will bid to leave the maiden ranks in the first race. If punters need to get out of jail in the final event, the suggestion is to back the Grant van Niekerk mount Happy Aristocrat.

KENILWORTH SELECTIONS

GREEN POINT STAKES

1 (9) Clouds Unfold

2 (3) Cirillo

3 (1) Rainbow Bridge

4 (2) Belgarion

CAPE FILLIES GUINEAS

1 (1) Captain’s Ransom

2 (2) Princess Calla

3 (8) Dazzling Sun

4 (3) Due Diligence

CAPE SUMMER STAYERS

1 (3) Crome Yellow

2 (7) Bayberry

3 (9) Holy Warrior

4 (1) Kampala Campari

SOUTHERN CROSS STAKES

1 (2) Run Fox Run

2 (1) Celtic Sea

3 (5) Phil’s Dancer

4 (4) Hello Winter Hello