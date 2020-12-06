Sport / Other Sport

Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie flies to world half marathon record

Athlete becomes the first person to finish under 58 min after breaking record by 29 seconds

06 December 2020 - 17:51 Hardik Vyas
Kibiwott Kandie of Kenya breaks the men’s half marathon world record in Valencia, Spain, December 6 2020. Picture: DAVID RAMOS/GETTY IMAGES
Kibiwott Kandie of Kenya breaks the men’s half marathon world record in Valencia, Spain, December 6 2020. Picture: DAVID RAMOS/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Kenya’s Kibiwott Kandie smashed the half marathon world record by 29 seconds on Sunday, becoming the first person to break 58min at the Valencia Half Marathon in Spain.

Kandie, who finished second at the world half marathon championships in Gdynia in October, finished the Spanish annual race in 57min 32sec, breaking the previous record of 58:01 set by compatriot Geoffrey Kamworor in September 2019.

The top four men all ran under the previous world best, with Jacob Kiplimo of Uganda finishing second in 57:37, Kenyan Rhonex Kipruto third in 57:49 and Kenyan Alexander Mutiso taking fourth place in 57:59.

Kandie, 24, led the chasing pack, which included reigning world champion Kiplimo, through the 15km mark in 41:10. The pair traded the lead over the next 6km before Kandie made the decisive move, to finish more than a minute off his previous personal best of 58:37.

Ethiopia’s Genzebe Dibaba won the women’s race in 1:05:18, setting the fastest time for a debut over the distance.

Reuters

