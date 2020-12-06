Horseracing authority says fight’s not over for interprovincial jockey travel

The National Horseracing Authority (NHA) has warned interprovincial travel by jockeys could again be banned — particularly to the Eastern Cape — if stringent Covid-19 rules are not followed.

In a media release, the NHA said “the fight is not over and we urge jockeys to be diligent and responsible”.

The situation is being closely monitored by chief compliance officer Arnold Hyde, who said: “The NHA wants to send a strong message to all travelling jockeys that race in Port Elizabeth to ensure that extra precaution is taken while present in this hotspot area and upon returning to other racing districts in the country.

“Should the spread of the virus continue in the current trajectory [Eastern Cape], we will have no option but to stop interprovincial travelling by jockeys to that province. Please treat this as an important message to ensure the sustainability and continuation of racing in SA.”

In June and July, jockeys were not allowed to move between provinces for race meetings and top riders had to decide whether to race in Gauteng or KwaZulu-Natal. Champion jockey Warren Kennedy chose to stay in KwaZulu-Natal.

Three jockeys who regularly travel from Gauteng to the Eastern Cape are Lyle Hewitson, this season’s leading rider, Luke Ferraris and Marco van Rensburg.

Van Rensburg rides for the Gavin Smith stable at Fairview meetings and this combination had a red-letter day last Friday winning four races. It proved a successful — and profitable — weekend for Van Rensburg who then travelled to the Vaal to pilot ExpressfromtheUS to victory in the WSB Grand Heritage race.

A son of What A Winter, bred and owned by Rooispruit Stud, ExpressfromtheUS provided Van Rensburg and trainer Stuart Pettigrew with their second Grand Heritage success after Soldier On’s victory in 2018.

The win rounded off a successful year for Pettigrew whose three-year-old filly Anything Goes won the grade 1 Thekwini Stakes at Greyville in August.

A look at the prize money on offer on Saturday shows the meagre stakes owners are now racing for — in 2018 the Grand Heritage carried a gross stake of R500,000 but the prize was R150,000 this year.

It was a game performance by ExpressfromtheUS as he looked to face a stiff task giving 8kg to Mike de Kock’s runner Oscar Wilde who was sent off the 9-4 favourite. Unfortunately, the Dynasty gelding was never a factor and finished nine lengths behind the winner.

Whorly Whorly captured the R37,500 second cheque and Clinton Binda’s six-year-old has been in hot form this term with three wins and two placings. His career earnings now stand at more than R800,000.

Spanish Boy had looked a threat with just 53kg on his back and this inmate of Lucky Houdalakis’s stable filled third place after looking to have a winning chance 200m out.

Hewitson added to his seasonal tally at the Vaal meeting with a treble on newcomer High Born Lady in the first race, Sweet Future in the third and Making A Scene in the final leg of the jackpot.

High Born Lady, the first leg of a double for the Azzie stable, found good support on her debut and strode out well in the closing stages to suggest she has a bright future.

The filly, a daughter of Master Of My Fate, was bred and is co-owned by Barry Irwin’s Team Valor International and the veteran US breeder is sure to be delighted with the three-year-old’s performance.

Michael Azzie trained the filly’s dam My Kazzie and the daughter of Western Winter retired a four-time winner with her major success coming in the Arlington East Cape Paddock Stakes.

Azzie’s second winner, Sweet Future, is a daughter of hot sire Futura and this Drakenstein Stud owned and bred three-year-old has won two of her three starts and should hold her own in stronger company.