Summer Pudding could miss Met as horses face ‘lockdown’

Humans have been locked down — now possibly horses as well. The racing industry faces another minefield after the SA Equine Health & Protocols NPC (SAEHP) suspended the provision of a range of services from December 1, “due to circumstances beyond their control”. These include movement permits for horses countrywide.

Any stoppage of the movement of horses between provinces will seriously affect the Cape summer racing season. It could mean Summer Pudding may not be able to travel to the Cape for the Sun Met.

Vee Moodley, CEO of the National Horseracing Authority, has confirmed that discussions with the SAEHP and the department of agriculture are “ongoing until a solution on the movement of horses is found”.

It was established on Tuesday that horses in the Western Cape have valid movement permits until December 31. This means the race meeting at Kenilworth on Wednesday will go ahead.