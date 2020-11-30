Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: Binder gets back on two wheels in his off-season MotoGP breakthrough star teams up with brother for the KAP Sani2C mountain bike race BL PREMIUM

No sooner had Brad Binder, the SA MotoGP rider, got off two wheels in Europe and flown home, than he was preparing for some more two-wheeled adventure, albeit some a lot less powerful than his usual fare in 2020.

On Wednesday he and brother Darryn, the Moto3 rider, will team up to ride the KAP Sani2C, the three-day mountain bike stage race from Underberg to Scottburgh. It will be a fitting wind-down from an outstanding season for the two, who have enjoyed incredible success this year. ..