Huge fillip for grooms as Cape Thoroughbred announces new race

The move for grooms to get a better financial deal in racing has ramped up considerably after an announcement from Cape Thoroughbred Sales (CTS). The company will host a spectacular new race — the R7.5m Gold Rush on Met day in 2023 — and the winning groom will receive R50,000.

In fact, the race will be one that grooms countrywide will hope to be involved in as the groom of each of the other 15 runners in the 16-horse field will receive R10,000.

CTS has followed the Everest concept in Australia which annually attracts runners from around the globe, including the big European stables.

“This race — with its outstanding prize money — will provide a huge boost for the De Grendel Cape Premier Yearling Sale in January,” CTS sale executive Grant Knowles said. The sale will be held on the De Grendel wine estate on January 27 and 28.

“The plan is that there will be 14 slots of R400,000 each for buyers to stake a claim for the finest graduates at the 2021 sale. Two lots will be reserved for buy-ins at R600,000. Ticket holders will have the right to 16 slots in the race irrespective of who owns the horse who qualifies,” added Knowles.

If the recent buoyant Bloodstock SA Two-Year-Old Sale in Germiston is any guide, it appears buyers are getting their appetite back in the bloodstock market and CTS will be approaching the January sale with optimism. They have made a huge saving by moving the event from the International Convention Centre in Cape Town to the De Grendel wine farm.

Meanwhile, the subject of cocaine use among jockeys in the UK has surfaced again with a call for stiffer penalties to be imposed on those who test positive for an illegal substance.

“I think it would be naive of us not to accept there’s an issue surrounding cocaine use among jockeys. They are able to take drugs and avoid detection under the present testing programme,” Paul Struthers, CE of the Professional Jockeys Association said.

He added that it would be “completely disingenuous if I said there wasn't a problem. This is something that needs addressing.”

Kieran Shoemark, who served a six-month suspension after failing a test, echoed Struthers' comments. He said: “People being caught taking drugs is not a good thing for the sport — it’s giving it a bad name.

“If people know there’s zero tolerance they're going to take notice as they know they’re going to be caught. I don’t use ‘cheat the system’ lightly, but a lot of people are getting away with it. I got away with it for too long,” Shoemark said.

One of the UK’s leading riders, Oisin Murphy, recently received a three-month ban in France after a positive urine test. The sentence might have been double that but the jockey testified that he was contaminated after a sexual encounter with an individual he discovered to be a cocaine user.

In August, Business Day reported that jockey Xolane Ndlovu had been handed a 60-day suspension after a National Horseracing Authority inquiry. However, this ban had nothing to do with drugs but was imposed for the manner in which the jockey rode his mount Rose A Veldt in the first race at Fairview on July 6.