Christiaan Bezuidenhout bounces back to conquer Leopard Creek

Christiaan Bezuidenhout claimed his second victory in a memorable year for him as he won the Alfred Dunhill Championship by four strokes at Leopard Creek on Sunday.

Bezuidenhout bounced back from a front nine where he dropped three shots in two holes and then made three key birdies on the back nine to close with a 69 and win on 14 under par.

This was his second victory of 2020 after winning the Dimension Data Pro-Am on the Sunshine Tour in February, and it came two weeks after he made his debut in The Masters and finished tied 38th there.

“I’m really pleased I pulled it off,” said Bezuidenhout. “Leopard Creek has always been a special place for me, and the golf course this week was immaculate. You don’t get much better than this. I’ve always wanted to win this tournament.”

A group of four players finished tied second on 10 under par, including SA’s Jayden Schaper, England’s Richard Bland, Sean Crocker of the US and Poland’s Adrian Meronk.

Bezuidenhout started the final round three shots off Meronk’s lead. The Pole struggled to a final round of 76. The door was briefly open for Schaper as he moved to the top of the leader board, but then a back nine of 40 crushed his title hopes as he closed with a 75.

Bezuidenhout also thought he might be out of the running after his double bogey on the seventh and then a bogey on eight.

“I thought after that double bogey on seven it would be tough to come back from there. It was tough out there. We played in a two-club wind that was swirling all over the place. You stood over your ball and it was downwind, and then when you hit, it was suddenly into the wind. The pins were also tucked away on the greens. I just tried to play clever golf today. But all credit to my caddie. He stuck in there with me today and we pulled it through together,” he said.

The Sunshine Tour and European Tour’s SA Swing travels to Sun City this week for the SA Open at the Gary Player Country Club.