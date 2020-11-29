Sport / Other Sport

Christiaan Bezuidenhout bounces back to conquer Leopard Creek

29 November 2020 - 18:16 Michael Vlismas
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of SA celebrates with the trophy following victory in the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Golf Club in Malelane, November 29 2020. Picture: RICHARD HEATHCOTE/GETTY IMAGES
Christiaan Bezuidenhout of SA celebrates with the trophy following victory in the final round of the Alfred Dunhill Championship at Leopard Creek Country Golf Club in Malelane, November 29 2020. Picture: RICHARD HEATHCOTE/GETTY IMAGES

Christiaan Bezuidenhout claimed his second victory in a memorable year for him as he won the Alfred Dunhill Championship by four strokes at Leopard Creek on Sunday.

Bezuidenhout bounced back from a front nine where he dropped three shots in two holes and then made three key birdies on the back nine to close with a 69 and win on 14 under par.

This was his second victory of 2020 after winning the Dimension Data Pro-Am on the Sunshine Tour in February, and it came two weeks after he made his debut in The Masters and finished tied 38th there.

“I’m really pleased I pulled it off,” said Bezuidenhout. “Leopard Creek has always been a special place for me, and the golf course this week was immaculate. You don’t get much better than this. I’ve always wanted to win this tournament.”

A group of four players finished tied second on 10 under par, including SA’s Jayden Schaper, England’s Richard Bland, Sean Crocker of the US and Poland’s Adrian Meronk.

Bezuidenhout started the final round three shots off Meronk’s lead. The Pole struggled to a final round of 76. The door was briefly open for Schaper as he moved to the top of the leader board, but then a back nine of 40 crushed his title hopes as he closed with a 75.

Bezuidenhout also thought he might be out of the running after his double bogey on the seventh and then a bogey on eight.

“I thought after that double bogey on seven it would be tough to come back from there. It was tough out there. We played in a two-club wind that was swirling all over the place. You stood over your ball and it was downwind, and then when you hit, it was suddenly into the wind. The pins were also tucked away on the greens. I just tried to play clever golf today. But all credit to my caddie. He stuck in there with me today and we pulled it through together,” he said.

The Sunshine Tour and European Tour’s SA Swing travels to Sun City this week for the SA Open at the Gary Player Country Club.

JOHN COCKAYNE: A year of fascinating not-so-trivial Masters trivia

Records are being broken because of the pandemic, not all of them deserved
Sport
4 days ago

Three birdies seal Joburg Open title for Denmark’s Hansen

Denmark’s Joachim Hansen claims maiden European Tour title at Randpark
Sport
6 days ago

SA golf swings into action at Joburg Open

Sunshine Tour and European Tour event provided breakthroughs for SA’s Branden Grace, George Coetzee and Haydn Porteous. Will it do the same for Dylan ...
Sport
1 week ago

Frittelli to play SA Open after Masters breakthrough

Sunshine Tour commissioner pleased Dylan Frittelli will play at the Gary Player Country Club in December
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: A year of fascinating ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Record prize money for golf contests
Sport / Other Sport
3.
De Kock’s Proteas eager to start afresh against ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
KEVIN MCCALLUM: Feet touched by genius – and a ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Lions openers Richards and Hendricks break ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Little brother racked with nerves as Dustin shows masterly focus

Sport / Other Sport

JOHN COCKAYNE: Golf discussion ... Time to ditch elitist dress codes and ...

Sport / Other Sport

Joburg Open a special moment for Soweto golf

Sport / Other Sport

DeChambeau tipped to conquer Augusta

Sport / Other Sport

European Tour adds new tournament in Dubai for 2020 season

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.