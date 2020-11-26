Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: Feet touched by genius – and a hand, too BL PREMIUM

Thirty-four years ago, John Barnes was sitting on the bench on the side of the field in the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. England were playing Argentina in the 1986 World Cup.

The second half had come to life after a drab first half in which the two teams tried their best not to make mistakes instead of playing to win. Diego Maradona’s “hand of god” goal came six minutes into the half. Three minutes later came perhaps the greatest goal in World Cup history. Barnes almost celebrated from the England bench. It was that incredible...