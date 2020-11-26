Charles bids to be king and end Summer Pudding’s unbeaten run

No surprise if trainer Paul Peter and champion jockey Warren Kennedy have a sleepless night on Friday. The bad dreams might include Mike de Kock leading in his 10th winner of the Summer Cup and Sean Tarry his fifth.

Both gentlemen will know star filly Summer Pudding faces an Everest-like task to maintain her unbeaten record at the city track. The betting market is telling them that, with bookmakers pushing out the filly’s price over the last week.

However, there is a chance Peter and Kennedy could have sweet dreams of reality on Saturday night. There is no denying the talent of the daughter of Silvano, who was voted last season’s Equus Horse of the Year.

If the market is correct, the two horses most likely to inflict a first defeat on Summer Pudding are Pack Leader and Charles. The former is the runner many punters are siding with, and Alec Laird is confident of a big run. “It’s a handicap, we’re well-drawn and I’ve got a red-hot jockey in the saddle.”

The fact that the grade 1 race is a handicap has one asking one important question — can the favourite give 4kg to Charles and 4.5kg to Pack Leader?

As Laird pointed out in a panel discussion, Pack Leader’s price is now pretty skinny, but not that of Charles who at odds of 6-1 appeals as the best each-way bet in the 2,000m contest.

De Kock said: “I’m happy with him [Charles] but given his issues, Brett [Crawford] felt he would be better at altitude and we’re hoping this will be the case.”

Charles, who will hopefully fare better than his namesake King Charles 1 who was beheaded in 1649, cost R6m as a yearling and his Irish owners have surely made the right decision in sending the Trippi gelding to SA’s legendary trainer.

The five-year-old’s Cape form includes a race in which he finished three lengths behind One World at level weights. Reproduction of that form will put him firmly in the mix on Saturday.

Pack Leader, who cost R700,000 as a yearling, has recouped that outlay and his owners will understandably be eyeing Saturday’s first cheque of R625,000. This is still R15,000 less than last weekend’s CTS Ready-To-Run race at Kenilworth.

Pack Leader’s dam, First Arrival, is an old girl who was born in 1996, but she has produced a host of top horses including In The Fast Lane, Let’s Rock ’n Roll and Rock The Country. She did win up to 2,000m, though some pundits feel Pack Leader is best over a shorter trip.

So what of the Tarry army as the champion trainer tries to win the race for the fourth time in a row? It’s fair enough to assume that Cornish Pomodoro is the stable elect given that he is the mount of Lyle Hewitson.

It’s worth recalling a comment by Hewitson before the Charity Mile: “We’re hoping to win but we feel this is a stepping stone towards the Summer Cup.” Sent off 4-1 favourite, the four-year-old finished over three lengths behind Hudoo Magic.

Victoria Paige has worsened her financial woes with defeats in the Charity Mile (well drawn at barrier three) and Victory Moon, and one could call her the Amy Winehouse of racing. The late popular female singer had a career of many ups and downs, and the Captain Al filly falls into the same category.

The addition of a compression mask doesn’t seem to have worked and champion apprentice Luke Ferraris is probably glad to be aboard 2019’s winner Zillzall, leaving Serino Moodley to handle Victoria Paige.

Tierra Del Fuego’s Charity Mile run was disappointing given that the 1,600m trip should have been ideal. Gavin Lerena, who has won this race three times in the past nine years, seems unlikely to add to that total.

With a quartet pool expected to reach R7m, all of Zillzall, Divine Odyssey, Tristful, Youcanthurrylove, Tree Tumbo and Dance Class could make the top four. Tristful has been with Stuart Pettigrew since running in the Charity Mile and might be the joker in the pack.

This column’s recommended quartet is to double-float 11 and 14 with 2, 3, 4, 9, 10, 16, 17, 19, 20. This will cost R87 for 10%.

In the final analysis, Charles is selected to beat home Pack Leader, Summer Pudding and Cornish Pomodoro.

If spectators were allowed into the city track, the big attraction would be to get a look at unbeaten three-year-old Mount Pleasant in the grade 2 Dingaans. De Kock has never confused his geese with swans and when he says the Vancouver colt is “extremely talented”, we need to sit up and take notice.

MK’s Pride has won three of his four starts and should fill the runner-up berth. After the colt’s last win, owner Koos Nkale said, “God wanted it to happen”. It is going to take more than divine intervention for the son of Willow Magic to lower Mount Pleasant’s colours.

One race in which Gavin Lerena can go close is the Magnolia Handicap. He teams up in that race with Gallic Princess, who was mightyly impressive winning the Thekwini Sprint on Durban July day. As Winning Form correctly point out, the filly was geared down in the closing stages.

It’s a tough task for Gallic Princess to give 8.5kg to Ecstatic Green, who obviously has to be included in Pick 6 perms, yet the daughter of Vercingetorix might just make it a memorable day for co-owners Gary Player and Larry Nestadt.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (5) Desert Pride (1) Trattoria (9) Miracle And Wonder (2) Lady Of The Flame

2nd Race: (4) Battle Force (9) Bartholdi (5) Godswood (6) Marrakech

3rd Race: (8) Mister Blue Sky (4) Castle Corner (6) Chariot Master (9) Nartjie

4th Race: (2) Gallic Princess (13) Ecstatic Green (14) Winter Smoke (10) Che Bella

5th Race: (9) Bohica (4) Eden Roc (8) Invidia (2) Mr Flood

6th Race: (1) Mount Pleasant (2) MK’s Pride (3) Fire And Ice (5) Winter Stories

7th Race: (11) Charles (14) Pack Leader (3) Summer Pudding (19) Cornish Pomodoro

8th Race: (9) War Of Athena (1) Queen Supreme (7) Christmas Flower (8) Sentbydestiny

9th Race: (3) Imperial Ruby (2) Factor Fifty (8) African Adventure (12) Brand New Cadillac

10th Race: (6) Whorly Whorly (7) Against The Grain (2) Captain Of Tortuga (8) Crank It Up

SUMMER CUP BETTING

(Supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)

3-1 Summer Pudding

7-2 Pack Leader

6-1 Charles

17-2 Cornish Pomodoro

16-1 Zillzall

18-1 Crown Towers, Youcanthurrylove

22-1 Astrix, Tree Tumbo, Dance Class

25-1 Others