Futura progeny are likely to be popular at Sunday’s sale

Vendors offering the progeny of former horse of the year Futura at Sunday’s De Grendel CTS Ready-To-Run Sale in Cape Town will be delighted with the recent performances of the stallion’s offspring on the highveld.

Last week, trainer Paul Peter introduced the colt Reunion by the 2014/2015 horse of the year who trounced his rivals, winning by 10 lengths. Given that the Peter stable isn’t adverse to a bet, the starting price of 16-1 was a surprise.

At the Vaal on Tuesday, trainer Alec Laird sent out a daughter of Futura, Fantastical, and the filly maintained her 100% record under a smooth ride from S’manga Khumalo. The jockey has an important date with stablemate Pack Leader in Saturday’s Summer Cup.

Fantastical is out of the five-time winning mare Magic Penny, and her half-sister by Soft Falling Rain was bought by Ian van Schalkwyk for R120,000 at the National Yearling Sales in July.

Drakenstein Stud, which stands Futura, have already told the Sporting Post they think highly of one of his sons — out of the unraced mare Giboski — who will come under the hammer on Sunday.

The stud will also be cheering another Khumalo win on Tuesday as he won the seventh race on Visiway. They are offering a two-year-old by Vercingetorix from the same family on Sunday.

At the time of writing, Fantastical was still declared to turn out again in Thursday’s seventh race at the Vaal. The filly’s chief rivals in the merit-rated 86 handicap are likely to be Gimme Hope Johanna, Leading Fast and Candice Dawson’s filly Little Rain.

With champion jockey Warren Kennedy booked for the ride, swingers coupling Little Rain and Fantastical could prove a lucrative bet.

Kennedy could kick off the meeting with a winner as his first race mount Cleveland turned in a promising effort on his second start. As there are four unraced runners in this contest, the betting needs monitoring.

Only seven runners go to post in the third race and Kennedy rides Sean Tarry’s filly Frosted Steel, who has been sidelined since February. As stablemate Tropic Sun is also returning from a rest, this could open the door for Aussie-bred Naafer.

Mike de Kock has booked Luke Ferraris for the ride on the import who will strip fitter after his recent run behind Slalom Queen.

De Kock has another winning chance in the fifth race in which he is represented by the four-year-old Hellofaride. The Noble Tune gelding has more than paid his way in 2020 and could add to his bankroll at the expense of Sell High and Nebraas.

Despite running unplaced in her three outings, Hellofaride’s stablemate Keepingthepeace will have many supporters in the first leg of the jackpot. Even so, it might be wise to include Tuscan Light, Joanna Ess and Wonderous in exotic perms.

Joanna Ess ran in a Work Riders event last time out and it looks significant that the daughter of Ideal World is now reunited with Muzi Yeni.

Tuscan Light is overdue to win the maidens, but this is a maiden handicap, so Gary Alexander’s mare is burdened with top weight of 60kg.

SELECTIONS

First race: (6) Cleveland (2) Sonny Quinn (3) Just As Rich (4) Stormy Seas

Second race: (2) Showdown Kid (4) Nina Amelia (1) Talladega (9) Dunyaa

Third race: (1) Naafer (6) Tropic Sun (5) Frosted Steel (3) Ivalo’s Prince

Fourth race: (2) Keepingthepeace (1) Tuscan Light (10) Joanna Ess (11) Wonderous

Fifth race: (8) Helloforaride (6) Sell High (9) Nebraas (4) Master Supreme

Sixth race: (3) Dynastic Light (9) Pretty Border (2) Set The Standard (1) Flash Burn

Seventh race: (9) Fantastical (10) Little Rain (1) Gimme Hope Joanna (4) Leading Fast

Eighth race: (13) Mr Hugo (7) Mind Reader (4) Var Aglow (3) Kings Road

SUMMER CUP BETTING

(Supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)

28-10 Summer Pudding

4-1 Pack Leader

7-1 Charles

8-1 Cornish Pomodoro

20-1 Tree Tumbo, Crown Towers, Youcanthurrylove, Zillzall

22-1 Dance Class, Christopher Robin

25-1 Others