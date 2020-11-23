Ferraris on track to make it a month to remember

Champion apprentice Luke Ferraris is bidding to end the year in style. Last Saturday he won the Avontuur Concorde Cup on Malmoos, and on Tuesday he should score on Putontheredlight at the Vaal. On Saturday he has an each-way shout on Zillzall in the Summer Cup at Turffontein.

Victory for Putontheredlight in Tuesday’s second race at the Vaal will be a pointer to Pack Leader’s chance in Saturday’s big race. The four-year-old was beaten by five lengths by Alec Laird’s six-year-old in their recent clash at the city track.

Sean Tarry is probably disappointed that Putontheredlight is not contesting one of the many feature races in November. The son of Pomodoro is clearly a useful sort, as he showed when second to stablemate Eden Roc in October.

Tuesday’s race should be a cakewalk for Ferraris, with the grey Indy Go the only threat. However, this inmate of Candice Dawson’s stable is only a one-time winner and has been expensive to follow.

Ferraris and Tarry also team up in the seventh race with the grey gelding Rivonia Boulevard. David Allan bred this son of Count Dubois who is chasing the fourth win of his career.

Last time out Rivonia Boulevard beat Spanish Boy by nearly two lengths, and the runner-up is a speedy sort trained by Lucky Houdalakis.

The chief threats to Tarry’s runner are likely to come from Visiway, Holy Man and the veteran Angel’s Power. The first-named — trained by Adam and Mike Azzie — will have S’manga Khumalo in the saddle for the first time.

This son of Visionaire receives 6kg from Rivonia Boulevard, which suggests the colt can get a lot closer than when the two met at Turffontein in the middle of October.

St John Gray, who runs both Dance Class and Christopher Robin in Saturday’s Summer Cup, is represented by Holy Man, who has paid his way this year. Callan Murray has been booked for the ride.

Khumalo’s best mount at the meeting is likely to be Alec Laird’s three-year-old Fantastical, who is also entered for a race on Thursday. A daughter of Futura who has made a bright start to his stud career, the filly appeared to catch connections by surprise when winning at odds of 16-1 on her debut.

With Bitter Wind an absentee, the chief danger to Fantastical is likely to be Twice The Act, a Twice Over filly bred by Gary Payer. Her second behind Sentbydestiny is useful form and she looks the right horse for the exacta.

One runner who just might upset the applecart is Muzi Yeni’s mount Viscountess Vivien. The mare has dropped markedly in the merit-ratings and is worth including in trifecta and quartet bets.

Piere Strydom, who has stated he will retire at the end of the season, had another winner at Turffontein last Saturday and should go close on four-year-old Fort Alado in the first leg of the jackpot.

This isn’t a race to risk the rent money on, but Fort Alado has been placed in each of his last three starts so is ready to leave the maiden ranks. The chief rivals to Chris Erasmus’s runner are likely to be Wild Heritage and another of Muzi Yeni’s mounts, Rockpaperscissors.

Jockey Deon Sampson has a chance of taking the opening event when he rides Spartan Warrior for in-form trainer Corné Spies. The son of Captain Of All was a 66-1 chance when second on debut, but those odds won’t be available this time.

Selections

1st Race: (15) Spartan Warrior (7) Pin Drop (8) Jacalac (1) Numberninetynine

2nd Race: (1) Putontheredlight (5) Indy Go (2) Quattro Passi (3) Rock The Globe

3rd Race: (13) Sabrina Fairchild (5) On Broadway (8) Mode (11) Bebop

4th Race: (1) Fort Alado (5) Wild Heritage (3) Rockpaperscissors (4) Another Penny

5th Race: (4) Tahitian Orana (5) Lily Blue (2) Snow Palace (6) Just Kidding

6th Race: (3) In The Game (2) FSquadron (8) Lainsberg Blue (12) Passion Peach

7th Race: (6) Rivonia Boulevard (10) Visiway (9) Holy Man (3) Angel’s Power

8th Race: (1) Fantastical (3) Twice The Act (4) Viscountess Vivien (8) Welsh Harp