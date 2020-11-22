Sport / Other Sport

Three birdies seal Joburg Open title for Denmark's Hansen

Denmark’s Joachim Hansen claims maiden European Tour title at Randpark

22 November 2020 - 20:12 Michael Vlismas
Joachim B. Hansen of Denmark holds his trophey at the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, November 22 2020. Picture: STUART FRANKLIN/GETTY IMAGES
Joachim B. Hansen of Denmark holds his trophey at the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club in Johannesburg, November 22 2020. Picture: STUART FRANKLIN/GETTY IMAGES

Denmark’s Joachim B Hansen produced a strong back nine of three birdies in five holes from the turn to win a tense final-round battle with SA’s Wilco Nienaber and claim his maiden European Tour title in the Joburg Open at Randpark Golf Club on Sunday.

Hansen closed with a composed 67 to win on 19 under par, with Nienaber taking second place on 17-under after a 70 and following a classic back-nine battle for the title.

Hansen went into the final round one shot behind the 20-year-old Nienaber. The South African made three consecutive birdies from the fourth hole to move ahead of the field and looked to be headed for his breakthrough victory on the European Tour, while Hansen could only respond with one birdie on the front nine.

“Wilco played really solidly and holed some good putts for pars and birdies that kept him going and he didn’t let me in. So I had to do it myself with a strong finish,” Hansen said.

The Dane finally made his move with birdies on holes 10, 12 and 14 to tie Nienaber on 19 under par. And the young South African then faltered, coming in with bogeys at 17 and 18.

“It was a fun battle out there with Wilco. I kept the head calm and we stuck to the plan in terms of where we wanted to hit our drives and approaches. I kept pushing. It started slowly but suddenly the birdies came on the back nine.

“The putt on 10 set something going, then I had a good save on 11 and a good up-and-down on 12. But I think the par save I made on 13 was also key and kept me going in that stretch.”

So unflappable for most of the final round, Hansen felt his emotions coming to the fore on the 18th and then as he greeted his wife Elisabeth via a Zoom call on a laptop on the side of the green.

“The emotions came out there. I’m just pleased to get it done after a few near misses. I’m pleased to prove to myself I can win out here,” he said.

Nienaber was able to take some positives from his experience. “Winning is the nicest, but all credit to Joachim. I’m happy with the way I played. I just made two mistakes at the end, but next week is another week. This is my first runner-up on the European Tour, so I’m happy with that,” he said.

SA golf swings into action at Joburg Open

Sunshine Tour and European Tour event provided breakthroughs for SA’s Branden Grace, George Coetzee and Haydn Porteous. Will it do the same for Dylan ...
Frittelli to play SA Open after Masters breakthrough

Sunshine Tour commissioner pleased Dylan Frittelli will play at the Gary Player Country Club in December
Little brother racked with nerves as Dustin shows masterly focus

Easy-going golfer fulfils a childhood ambition in style, posting an Augusta National record total of 20-under-par 268
JOHN COCKAYNE: Major victories, but to the sound of silence

The absence of crowds at the big golf tournaments has made for eerie affairs this year
KEVIN MCCALLUM: With Trump fans among golf greats, there’s much to do

Despite commitments to fight racism, some openly support the soon to be ex-president
