Javett’s expensive buys begin to show their mettle

Businessman Michael Javett has been a staunch supporter of SA racing for more than four decades but knows he is unlikely to own another champion like 1978 Durban July winner Politician. Even so, November has started well for the veteran owner and it could get better when Tree Tumbo runs in the WSB Summer Cup on November 28.

Politician — trained by the legendary Syd Laird — won 11 grade 1 races including the Durban July, two J&B Mets and two Queen’s Plates. Experts rate him as one of the best SA racehorses of all time.

In recent years, Javett and Mary Slack have bought a number of top horses and they went to R1.3m to buy a son of Querari from breeder John Slade. The colt named Shah Akbar — out of the Galileo mare Sehaba — opened his account with a comfortable win at Turffontein last Saturday and looks an exciting prospect.

Tree Tumbo, a son of Silvano bred by Slack, cost Javett R500,000 as a yearling and he looked unlikely to recoup the purchase price when the gelding ran last in the Daily News 2000 at Greyville in June.

However, back on the highveld and in the care of champion trainer Sean Tarry, the picture changed dramatically in the recent Charity Mile when Tree Tumbo finished fourth, just a length and a half behind the winner, Hudoo Magic.

That run prompted bookmakers to introduce the four-year-old into the Summer Cup betting at 16-1. Tarry has an outstanding record in the popular grade 1 race.

The field for the 2,000m event — to be run behind closed doors — will be released on Tuesday. Unbeaten filly Summer Pudding remains the hot favourite at 18-10.

There is an eight-race programme at the Vaal on Tuesday and the Javett-Slack partnership is represented by four-year-old Oscar Wilde in the seventh race. The son of Dynasty won his maiden run in good style a year ago but has not added to that success in four subsequent outings.

Trainer Mike de Kock brings Oscar Wilde back to a shorter trip on Tuesday and this could result in the gelding resuming winning ways by beating Dark Tide and Candice Dawson’s well-bred three-year-old Eliud.

Dark Tide, winner of two of his last four starts, is trained by Lucky Houdalakis whose team has been in good form in the early part of the season. Statistics to November 11 show he has had 15 winners from 94 runs.

Houdalakis’s three-year-old filly Mayon, owned and bred by Drakenstein Stud, made a pleasing debut here in October and could give the favourite Lagertha a run for her money in the second race.

Mayon is the second produce of the mare Ash Cloud, who won four races including the grade 1 SA Oaks. The filly will appreciate stepping up to the longer trip of 1,600m.

Houdalakis sends out the consistent mare Littlewood in the fourth race and her regular pilot Piere Strydom will have to overcome a wide draw. Ration My Passion is better off compared to their recent clash and could turn the tables this time.

Strydom rides Houdalakis’s stayer Captain Chorus in the fifth race in which stablemate Lord Melbourne is sure to have his supporters.

St John Gray — fresh from last Saturday’s win by Christopher Robin in the Victory Moon Stakes — will be expecting a bold effort from Stately Home, while Aussie-bred Our Coys also makes plenty of appeal.

A son of Uncle Mo, Our Coys has moved from KwaZulu-Natal to Joe Soma’s Turffontein stable. Gavin Lerena is an eye-catching jockey booking for the six-year-old.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (4) In Abundance (10) Red Bishop (9) Miss Venezuela (1) Numberninetynine

2nd Race: (12) Mayon (1) Lagertha (3) Electric Boots (13) Mirren

3rd Race: (8) Super Handsome (3) Fast Draw (2) The Sandwich Man (1) Fort Alado

4th Race: (15) Ration My Passion (12) Littlewood (2) Palace Green (5) Nabeela

5th Race: (7) Our Coys (9) Captain Chorus (8) Stately Home (3) Before Noon

6th Race: (1) Captain Morisco (8) Kwite A Trip (5) Money Fighter (3) Zimbaba

7th Race: (8) Oscar Wilde (7) Dark Tide (16) Eliud (14) Ice Lord

8th Race: (1) Heart Of A Legend (6) Rise As One (9) Queen Bomi (5) Astral Plane