Sport / Other Sport

Joan Mir seals MotoGP world title in Valencia

Suzuki rider is Japanese team’s first world champion in two decades

15 November 2020 - 17:57 Arvind Sriram
Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir celebrates on the podium after winning the Valencia Grand Prix in Valencia, Spain, November 15 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA
Suzuki Ecstar's Joan Mir celebrates on the podium after winning the Valencia Grand Prix in Valencia, Spain, November 15 2020. Picture: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Bengaluru — Suzuki rider Joan Mir clinched his maiden MotoGP crown and became the Japanese team’s first world champion in two decades with a seventh-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Mir began the race with a 37-point lead over his closest challengers Fabio Quartararo of Petronas Yamaha and Suzuki teammate Alex Rins, and secured a fourth successive top-10 finish from 12th on the grid to emulate American Kenny Roberts Jr, who won the riders’ championship for Suzuki in 2000.

With one race to go, Mir has an unassailable 29-point lead over Petronas Yamaha’s Franco Morbidelli, who withstood a spirited challenge from Pramac Racing’s Jack Miller to seal his third victory of the season.

Pol Espargaro of KTM completed the podium.

Rins, who qualified in 14th, stormed out of the blocks to make up seven spots in the first two laps as he battled to keep his title hopes alive. But the Spaniard managed only a fourth-place finish, leaving him 33 points behind Mir.

Quartararo’s title challenge ended with a whimper as the Frenchman crashed out of the race on lap nine after starting from 11th.

Reuters

Joan Mir cruises to MotoGP victory in Suzuki one-two

Spanish rider moves up to second place inside the opening three laps before overhauling teammate Alex Rins
Sport
1 week ago

Alex Rins battles past Marquez to seal victory at Aragon MotoGP

Suzuki rider holds off strong challenge from Honda rookie
Sport
4 weeks ago

Brad Binder finds his mojo late in French MotoGP

In the past few races Binder has been unable to find the form that saw him winning the Czech Moto GP at Brno in August
Life
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Man United have mentality to be champions, says ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
De Kock out to end 10-year Summer Cup drought
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Simona Halep stays on top of women’s rankings as ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Made in SA, Cameron Petersen is champion biker of US

Opinion / Columnists

Danilo Petrucci keeps going at a wet France MotoGP

Sport / Other Sport

SA’s Darryn Binder scores maiden Moto3 win

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.