David Ferraris bid from Hong Kong boosts new sire Rafeef at sale

An online bid of R800,000 from Hong Kong by trainer David Ferraris contributed to excellent figures for new stallion Rafeef at the National Two-Year-Old Sale in Germiston.

Ferraris, a former champion trainer who moved to the former British colony in 2004, made the final bid for a daughter of Rafeef out of the Australian mare Tazyeen. The filly was consigned by Sandown Stud as agent for Shadwell SA.

This is Tazyeen’s third produce and her second offspring, Valyrian King, won his maiden run at Turffontein in July with Ferraris’s son Luke in the saddle.

Rafeef, a son of world-renowned sire Redoute’s Choice, joined the stallion ranks at Ridgemont Highlands in 2017.

The stud will be over the moon with the popularity of Rafeef at the sale — his aggregate of R4.23m was only bettered by the R4.74m of Gimmethegreenlight.

Another Rafeef to make a good price was a colt out of the Trippi mare Massachusetts. The two-year-old was knocked down to Vaal trainer Corné Spies for R500,000.

Spies will be happy with his stable exploits over the last few days as his speedy filly Singforafa took top honours in Saturday’s R95,000 Gardenia Stakes at Turffontein. They were also on the mark with Golden Pheasant in the fourth race.

It was no great surprise that one of Gimmethegreenlight’s progeny topped last week’s sale, and it was Gavin van Zyl’s TG Racing which went to R1.2m to take home a colt out of the four-time winner San Trip.

What will have surprised many is that the colt was consigned by Danika Stud and not one of the bigger names. However, the stud’s owner, Nicky Bartlett, has been breeding decent racehorses for years and this colt — intriguingly named Lamborghreeni — may well be another.

At the close of play, Bloodstock SA were able to report improved figures compared to the 2019 sale — some achievement given that many of the bids were made online.

The aggregate of R39.7m was up 22% on last year’s total of R32.6m. The average increased 18% from R103,028 in 2019 to R122,957 this year.

Form Bloodstock were top buyers at the National Yearling Sales in July and it was always likely that Jehan Malherbe’s company would be in the thick of the action for the choice lots.

They secured two seven-figure two-year-olds, bidding R1.1m for a son of Silvano out of the nine-time winner Europa Point. The colt was consigned by Wilgerbosdrift, who were the second leading vendors by aggregate.

Form also signed the ticket at R1m for a Gimmethegreenlight colt consigned by Varsfontein Stud. Named East Of The Sun, the two-year-old is a half-brother to the three-time winner Hashtagyolo.

Varsfontein became buyers just three lots later when they bid R900,000 for a Wylie Hall filly offered by Cheveley Stud. This is the 14th produce of the mare Mystic Spring whose birth year is listed as 1995. So the old girl is still going strong at age 25.