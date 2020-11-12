KEVIN MCCALLUM: With Trump fans among golf greats, there’s much to do
12 November 2020 - 16:14
The headlines are calling this weekend’s shakedown at Augusta National a “Masters like no other”. It’s being played in November, with no ropes along the fairways, no fans around the greens and a field that makes it tricky to predict a winner.
The Times reckons “Fearless young guns ready to take Augusta by storm”. The Guardian believes a “Masters like no other arrives with golf powering to a crossroads”. The New York Times paints it as Bryson DeChambeau versus the rest, while others wonder if Tiger Woods can repeat the miracle of 2019.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now