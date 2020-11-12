Sport / Other Sport KEVIN MCCALLUM: With Trump fans among golf greats, there’s much to do BL PREMIUM

The headlines are calling this weekend’s shakedown at Augusta National a “Masters like no other”. It’s being played in November, with no ropes along the fairways, no fans around the greens and a field that makes it tricky to predict a winner.

The Times reckons “Fearless young guns ready to take Augusta by storm”. The Guardian believes a “Masters like no other arrives with golf powering to a crossroads”. The New York Times paints it as Bryson DeChambeau versus the rest, while others wonder if Tiger Woods can repeat the miracle of 2019.