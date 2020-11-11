Wind of economic change could help Germiston sale

Vendors at Thursday and Friday’s Emperors Palace National Two Year Old Sale at Germiston will be hoping buyers get swept up in this week’s wave of economic optimism.

Particularly hopeful will be the minor league breeders whose finances have been stretched by the pandemic and will be looking to get decent bids on their sale offerings.

What all vendors have got going for them is the statistic which shows many champions were purchased at this sale. The graduates include JJ The Jet Plane, Bela Bela, Irridescence, Jackson, River Jetez and recent Australian grade 1 winner Yulong Prince.

The premier league vendors such as Varsfontein, Ridgemont Highlands and Mauritzfontein/Wilgerbosdrift won’t be nervous ahead of the sale. They know they will be offering two-year-olds with outstanding pedigrees which seem sure to attract the attention of many owners and trainers.

While it has been a year to forget for most people, Varsfontein Stud can boast a list of big-race triumphs by horses bred at their Paarl operation. Belgarion won the Durban July, Sentbydestiny the Premier’s Champion Stakes, Anything Goes the Thekwini Stakes and Yulong Prince (previously named Surcharge) the Kennedy Cantala in Australia.

Varsfontein have consigned a draft of 11 two-year-olds to the sale and — as mentioned in Tuesday’s column — will be expecting spirited bidding for the half-brother (by Gimmethegreenlight) to Mike de Kock’s promising three-year-old, Malmoos.

They will be expecting another of Gimmethegreenlight’s progeny to be popular early on Thursday, when they will be selling a half-brother to 11-time winner True Master and eight-time winner Beataboutthebush.

Ridgemont Highlands’ 15-strong draft includes a half-brother to six-time winner Kissable and a Dynasty colt who is a half-brother to grade 1 winner Pine Princess.

Included in the Mauritzfontein draft is a half-brother (by Ideal World) to Paul Peter’s useful four-year-old Riverstown. The Turffontein trainer is sure to have run his expert eye over this lot.

Nourbese — now en route to Saudi Arabia — won last season’s grade 2 Golden Horseshoe for Corné Spies’s stable and Benmarne Stud will be offering the colt’s half-sister by Galileo’s son Global View.

Louis The King was one of the most popular horses in recent years and James Armitage’s Sandown Stud have consigned a colt by the Triple Crown winner who is out of the Zimbabwe Derby winner Three To Tango.

Sandown have the first lot going through the ring on Thursday with Graeme Hawkins on the rostrum to sell a colt by Pathfork, who is a half-brother to three-time Zimbabwean winner Action Jackson.

Just five lots later — acting as agents for Shadwell SA — they will be sending a Silvano filly through the ring who is a half-sister to the three-time winning mare Nawaasl.