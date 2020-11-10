Lyle Hewitson and Warren Kennedy set for showdown in title race

After three months of the new season, Warren Kennedy clearly has a real fight on his hands against Lyle Hewitson in his attempt to retain the jockeys’ title.

Hewitson, back in SA after a lean spell in Hong Kong and some success in Japan, has come out of the blocks like Usain Bolt. Statistics to November 4 put him 19 winners ahead of Kennedy.

Kennedy and Hewitson have seven mounts at Wednesday’s meeting at Turffontein and look set for an intriguing clash in the seventh race over 1,800m.

Kennedy rides recent maiden winner Dr Doolittle, and breeder Barbara Sanne will be hoping the colt can make a winning handicap debut. On Thursday, her Oldlands Stud will be offering the three-year-old’s half-brother by Rafeef at the National Two Year-Old Sale in Germiston.

Hewitson partners another recent maiden winner, Have A Go Jo, and the 3kg Sean Tarry’s charge receives from Dr Doolittle could be vital in the closing stages of the race.

Piere Strydom is likely to fancy his chances of winning on his mount Bingwa, which he rides for the second time. Trainer Dorrie Sham’s three-year-old ran fifth behind Malmoos in the Graham Beck Stakes, but as his merit rating has been hiked 14 points for that performance, he has to concede 6.5kg to Have A Go Jo.

Bosworth Farm have sent a draft of seven horses to the sale and the Klerksdorp operation has bred a decent sort in Kingsley’s Heart. His merit rating has been increased by six points after his good run in the Premier’s Champion Stakes at Greyville in August.

Consistent form

Strydom’s best ride at the meeting could be All Of Me who represents Corné Spies’s stable in the sixth race. The mare, a close second last time out, is two years older than her main rival, South East.

South East brings some consistent form to the table with Paul Peter’s colt boasting two wins and three seconds in his past four outings. Strydom has ridden the three-year-old in his last three starts but now switches to All Of Me.

One of Kennedy’s best rides should be another Peter inmate, Gang Leader, who takes on 10 rivals in the fourth race. The son of Soft Falling Rain won his maiden on his third start.

The form book suggests Gang Leader may battle to beat Candice Dawson’s runner Var Aglow. The four-year-old finished three lengths in front of Gang Leader on his penultimate start and is now 2kg better off.

Contrail does duty for Alec Laird’s stable in the third race and Mauritzfontein Stud will be hoping for a good showing as they are offering his half-sister (by Rafeef) at Thursday’s Germiston sale.

The worry about Contrail is that the colt has not been seen in action this year. Hewitson’s mount In Full Bloom and Forever Light could have the edge on fitness.

Cape-based jockey Aldo Domeyer is booked for three rides at the meeting, but Winter Smoke has been scratched from the fifth race so it remains to be seen whether he will travel to the highveld to ride Shezaglo in the last race.

SELECTIONS

First race: (14) Abia (12) Prince Alf (7) Eagle Alley (11) Manterio

Second race: No Selection

Third race: (6) In Full Bloom (3) Forever Light (1) Contrail (10) Melchizedek

Fourth race: (3) Var Aglow (8) Gang Leader (7) Mind Reader (2) Impressive Duchess

Fifth race: (3) Greens (4) Southern Charm (9) Varina (8) Sweet Sensation

Sixth race: (2) All Of Me (8) South East (3) Che Bella (4) Naafer

Seventh race: (8) Have A Go Jo (2) Bingwa (4) Dr Doolittle (1) Kingsley’s Heart

Eighth race: (1) Shezaglo (12) Tartan Dancer (3) Curvation (7) Mazari