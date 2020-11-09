Williamson debuts on rostrum for this week’s Germiston sale

There will be a new face on the rostrum at this week’s Emperors Palace National Two-Year-Old Sale in Germiston with Angus Williamson making his debut on the two-day sale (Thursday and Friday) with a 10.30am start.

“Angus is well known in the cattle auctioneering world having auctioned cattle for stock owners in SA as well as his international experience of selling cattle in the US,” said Bloodstock SA CEO Michael Holmes.

“He also runs his own auctioneering company and is a keen polo player and commentator,” he said.

Holmes is expecting some busy online trade over the two-day sale.

“Via Zoom we’ll be able to see the face of the bidder. It worked well for the National Yearling Sale and both buyers and vendors are getting used to it.”

Two lots Williamson will be looking forward to selling come at the end of his first shift on Thursday. Lot 96 sees Gelykfontein Stud offering a half-brother to Sean Tarry’s grade 2 winner Ecstatic Green. The colt is by Great Britain and is also a half-brother to four-time winner Sea Shadow.

Four lots later, Wilgerbosdrift will be offering a Silvano colt (lot 100) out of the nine-time winner Europa Point. She won two grade 1 races — the Empress Club Stakes and the President’s Champions Challenge.

Gary Player has messaged that he much appreciated Business Day’s best wishes on his 85th birthday on November 1, and Millstream Stud are agents for four lots on behalf of SA’s golf legend.

The quartet include an Ideal World colt (lot 88) who is a half-brother to recent Vaal winner Kayla’s Champ. The filly is now a three-time winner and finished a creditable third behind Copper Mountain at Turffontein last Saturday.

Stalwart auctioneer Andrew Miller will be on the rostrum to sell another well-bred lot consigned by Player with his Elusive Fort filly (lot 130) being a half-brother to four-time winner Tristful. The gelding had a shocking draw when unplaced in the recent Charity Mile.

Bejewelled Spring has been an outstanding mare — she must be 26 years old — and Boland Stud offer her 14th produce (lot 34) who is a half-brother (by Querari) to 10-time winner Flax. The son of Silvano flew the flag successfully overseas, winning the Raffles Cup in Singapore.

On Thursday, Graeme Hawkins will be looking forward to selling Varsfontein Stud’s Gimmethegreenlight colt On My Way (lot 161). The two-year-old is a half-brother to Mike de Kock’s promising three-year-old Malmoos, so this lot could possibly be a sales-topper.

Trainer Gareth van Zyl has done well with Vercingetorix’s daughter Vernichey, so he is likely to be interested in Heversham Stud’s Wylie Hall filly (lot 117) who hails from the same family. The Highveld stud has a draft of eight two-year-olds as well as seven as agent.

What is noteworthy for Heversham is the wide range of stallions that include Kingbarns, Judpot, Ideal World and Red Ray.

Another Highveld stud, Bosworth near Klerksdorp, is famous for Heavy Metal’s 2013 Durban July win and their seven-horse draft includes a Master Of My Fate colt (lot 198) who is out of the Dynasty mare Magical Dynasty.

Hemel ’n Aarde Stud bred last Sunday’s Greyville winner Fireonthetrack and their 12-strong draft — as well as eight as agent — includes a half-brother by What A Winter (Lot 292) to Dingaans winner Shango. The mare Scorched has also produced the six-time winner Master ’n Commander and four-time winner Captain And Master.