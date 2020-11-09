Golf discussion
JOHN COCKAYNE: Even in bad times, days of shotgun marketing are over
Keeping your brand out in the market place on multiple platforms in front of key audiences is imperative
09 November 2020 - 13:41
We keep beating the drum about marketing being an iterative activity and, in this context, it is interesting to note that the global average percentage of gross turnover for spend on marketing by a small or medium enterprise, which category fits the average golf club and golf estate, is around 7.5 %.
Therefore, it concerns me hearing phrases such as “we are cutting back on our marketing spend for the moment” or “we need to conserve cash so marketing spend is being cut back”.
