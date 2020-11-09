Sport / Other Sport

European Tour adds new tournament in Dubai for 2020 season

The event will form a December Dubai double-header with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship

09 November 2020 - 17:05 Hardik Vyas
Golfers in Dubai. The Golf in Dubai Championship will be played on the Fire course at Jumeirah Golf Estates in December 2020. Picture: CHRISTOPHER PIKE./GETTY IMAGES
Bengaluru — The European Tour expanded its presence in the United Arab Emirates on Monday by unveiling a new tournament, the Golf in Dubai Championship, set to be played in the penultimate week of the 2020 season.

The event will be played on the Fire Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from December 2-5. It will form a December Dubai double-header with the season-ending DP World Tour Championship, which will be played on the neighbouring Earth Course at Jumeirah Golf Estates from December 10-13.

The announcement of the new tournament in Dubai completes the Tour’s revamped 2020 schedule that now features 38 tournaments, including 15 tournaments added since the restart in July after the Covid-19 shutdown.

“It has undoubtedly been a very different and complex challenge to completely reimagine our 2020 schedule since March, but our team has worked incredibly hard behind the scenes, demonstrating creativity and agility,” European Tour CEO Keith Pelley said.

“The Golf in Dubai Championship is the final piece in this jigsaw and continues our policy of playing in geographical clusters.”

With a prize fund of $1.2m, the Golf in Dubai Championship will be played in the same week as the final leg of the three-event swing in SA, which takes place from December 3-6 at the Gary Player Country Club in Sun City.

Reuters

Local golfers out to reclaim Leopard Creek trophy

Golf course on banks of Crocodile River is loved by many South Africans both for the scenery and a chance to win some of the R29m in prize money
Sport
5 days ago

Gay bounces back to win Bermuda Championship

American returns to PGA Tour winner’s circle for the first time in seven years
Sport
1 week ago

Callum Shinkwin takes maiden title with playoff win in Cyprus Open

Thrilling finish sends golf match into playoff
Sport
1 week ago

Gary Player hopes for racing success on his 85th birthday

The legendary golfer has some good runners entered for the Vaal on Thursday
Sport
1 week ago

