Poor value for tote punters as Summer Pudding remains unbeaten

Punters shook their heads in disbelief as the tote returned the measly R1.30 win dividend for star filly Summer Pudding at Turffontein last Saturday.

Bookmakers were offering 14-10 about last season’s horse of the year which was mentioned by on-course commentator Alistair Cohen two minutes before the sixth race.

A punter taking this price would — even after a small tax reduction — have made a profit of R130 if he or she had placed a R100 win bet. The same bet on the tote resulted in only a R30 profit.

With the Summer Cup scheduled for November 28, this is not a great advert for the tote, while bookies will now be encouraging punters to take a fixed price with them on the grade 1 race. Summer Pudding’s price has been trimmed to 22-10.

While the post-race interview with Paul Peter and Warren Kennedy was not aired by Tellytrack after the race, both will be pleased with the filly’s workmanlike performance and the fact she maintained her unbeaten record.

One horse who put his hat in the ring for the Cup with an authoritative win on Saturday was Alec Laird’s six-year-old Pack Leader. The son of Philanthropist responded to S’manga Khumalo’s urgings and this resulted in his Cup odds being trimmed to 8-1.

Not many people look forward to Mondays, but that is not the case for work rider Joe Gwingwizha, who will have been looking forward to Monday’s Vaal meeting for some time.

First, he will receive a R20,000 cheque for being last season’s leading work rider and then he will partner six horses for champion trainer Sean Tarry.

The whole Tarry team can be given chances with Sea Island (race 4) and Tight Five (race 5) possibly the pick of the sextet.

Tight Five, a son of Pomodoro out of group winner For The Lads, made a promising debut at Turffontein in September and can beat home Sam Mosia on So They Say.

Gwingwizha will also fancy his chances of capturing the seventh race on the four-year-old filly Euphoriant. The daughter of Marchfield has been placed in each of her past four outings.

In the sixth race, Gwingwizha’s mount Pin It steps up in trip so there is no guarantee the Tarry inmate will stay the distance of 1,700m. In the circumstances, a safer proposition could be On Broadway with another talented rider Goodman Dadamasi in the saddle.

This could be the first leg of a double for Dadamasi and trainer Alec Laird as Leading Lad rates a banker bet in the final leg of the Pick Six. The Trippi gelding has the advantage of a favourable draw.

Paul Peter sends a team of 15 runners to the Free State track and is unlikely to return home empty-handed. The Turffontein trainer and Sam Mosia could strike early in the meeting with Love Lies (second race) and Sumida (third).

Love Lies reverts to the minimum trip and this could see the Pathfork colt exiting the maiden ranks by beating Qunetra and Mars Rover.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (1) Showdown Kid (6) Talladega (10) Big City Girl (2) Theatre Of Dreams

2nd Race: (4) Love Lies (5) Qunetra (3) Mars Rover (9) Alacritas

3rd Race: (15) Sumida (1) Flower Of Scotland (13) Queen Anne's Lace (9) Dunyaa

4th Race: (12) Sea Island (14) Forward March (11) Thief Of The Night (10) The Bastille

5th Race: (15) Tight Five (16) So They Say (5) Al Haamy (13) Pin Drop

6th Race: (2) On Broadway (9) Pin It (4) Suntrax (10) Sugarlicious

7th Race: (1) Euphoriant (11) Immaculate (6) Wonderous (2) Perfect Passion

8th Race: (1) Leading Lad (2) Wild Heritage (8) Rockpaperscissors (9) Summerdale