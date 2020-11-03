De Kock out to end 10-year Summer Cup drought

It is 10 years since Mike de Kock won a Summer Cup so it’s no surprise the eight-times champion trainer has his eyes on the big Johannesburg race on November 28.

If one goes back 20 years and checks the record books, it is evident De Kock had the same sort of monopoly on the race as Tiger Woods had at that time in golf majors.

De Kock, 56, saddled an astonishing six Summer Cup winners in the space of 11 years. He kicked off with Delta Form (2000) and that success was followed by Ingleside (2001), Wolf Whistle (2003), Ilha Da Vittoria (2005), Rudra (2008) and Flirtation (2010).

De Kock’s chances of taking top honours this year received a boost when five-year-old gelding Charles ran a close second behind Hudoo Magic in last Saturday’s Peermont Emperors Palace Charity Mile.

It was the son of Trippi’s second start for De Kock and hinted that he could be a big threat to the favourite, Summer Pudding, who has been entered for a race at Turffontein on Saturday.

“Of all the Cup entries that ran in the Charity Mile, Charles turned in the most promising performance to be beaten just three-parts of a length. Consequently, we’ve cut his price from 10-1 to 15-2,” said Gauteng bookmaker Lance Michael.

Also a fairly short price in the Cup market is Charles stablemate Queen Supreme, quoted third favourite at 9-1. However, the Irish-bred mare has not been seen in action since running third in the grade 1 Empress Club Stakes in June.

Last Saturday was a pleasing one for De Kock’s Randjesfontein stable as his highly regarded three-year-old Malmoos kept his unbeaten record when taking the R75,000 first cheque in the grade 3 Graham Beck Stakes.

De Kock commented on his website: “Malmoos continues to impress me with his speed because his brother was a mile and a half horse. He has a classic pedigree but chased the speed and stayed with Forever Mine [in the Graham Beck] who is a very smart sort but is just stretched over 1,400m.

“The further the better for Malmoos. Things are up in the air with the travelling, but he’ll probably go for the Guineas in Cape Town. There are no speed machines there.

“We’d like to keep him and Mount Pleasant apart. There is the Dingaans here in Joburg, the Guineas, the Queen’s Plate and the Met. So we have options for both. It is nice to have choices with top horses like these.”

• Irish and British raiders again proved too strong in Tuesday’s 160th running of the Melbourne Cup with Twilight Payment, trained by Joseph O’Brien, beating his dad’s horse, Tiger Moth, in Australia’s most famous race.

Jockey Jye McNeil, who was having his first ride in the race, led from start to finish to just hold off Tiger Moth with Charlie Fellowes’ stayer Prince Of Arran finding a late burst to finish third.

It was Joseph O’Brien’s second win in the race after Rekindling’s win in 2017. His runner was sent off at odds of 27-1.

The race — run behind closed doors — was marred by the death of 2019 Epsom Derby winner Anthony Van Dyck, the Irish stallion who fractured a fetlock. It was the seventh death in the race in the past eight years.

SUMMER CUP BETTING

(Supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)

5-2 Summer Pudding

15-2 Charles

9-1 Queen Supreme

11-1 Dance Class

12-1 Pack Leader

15-1 Cornish Pomodoro, Youcanthurrylove

16-1 Zillzaal

18-1 Crown Towers, Riverstown, Divine Odyssey

20-1 Others