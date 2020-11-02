Record amount wagered on US election

Though football and racing are believed to corner most of the betting market, the world’s largest online exchange Betfair has released amazing figures on the fight between Donald Trump and Joe Biden for the US presidency. Votes will be cast throughout the US on Tuesday.

The UK-based online gambling company states that more than £220m has been placed in its “next president” market. This surpasses the previous record of £199,2m bet on the 2016 presidential election when Trump beat hot favourite Hillary Clinton.

“This is the most that has ever been matched on Betfair in our 20-year history. It’s something that’s going to continue to grow bigger till the last minute when you think of the last record that was set by the previous US election,” said Barry Or, head of PR at Betfair.

“This is more than this year’s Super Bowl, 2019 Grand National, Mayweather vs McGregor and the 2018 World Cup final combined,” he said.

Pete Watt, PR for Oddschecker, said: “You can’t overestimate how big the president’s profile is in the UK. The betting interest has extended beyond political gamblers.

“The long odds on Trump are pulling in a lot of people who are betting on the president. Twice as many individual bettors are putting their money on Trump rather than Biden,” he said.

If Trump loses, there is a 4,8% chance of him being elected again in four years. If that happens, he would be the first president to serve non-consecutive terms since Grover Cleveland (1885-89 and 1893-97).

As far as UK punters wanting to place a bet on the election, the event comes just in time as — due to new lockdown measures announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson — the UK’s 5,681 betting shops will close on Thursday. The new restrictions are expected to last one month.

A spokesperson for UK betting firm Jennings described the move as “a blow to the gambling industry and racing with levy income and media rights set to be heavily affected by the closures”.

“Each of our shops pays around £36,000 annually in media rights for horse and greyhound racing pictures,” he said.

The British Horseracing Authority issued a statement saying: “The horse-racing industry has worked hard to maintain the safety of our participants and the communities in which we live and work. We've done all we can to play our part and will continue to do so under the new restrictions.”

A decision on whether owners, who have been allowed to attend meetings since July 4, can continue to go racing is expected within the next 48 hours.

Trainer Nicky Henderson said: “It was vital owners could go and enjoy it again, and I think it’s important to say what a great job the racecourses have done to make it such a pleasant experience. I fully understand that they might not be able to go and that’s sad. But we’ve got to be grateful that we’re being allowed to continue racing which is essential.”

SA bookmakers have been betting on the US election for some time and World Sports Betting — the new sponsors of the Summer Cup on November 28 — have Biden as the firm favourite at 40-85 with Trump at 17-10.