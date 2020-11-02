Sport / Other Sport

Hamilton’s future looks less clear than his seventh title

Life after Formula One beckons — or perhaps it’s a negotiation tactic

02 November 2020 - 16:54 Alan Baldwin
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy, November 1 2020. Picture: DAVIDE GENNARI/GETTY IMAGES
Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain at Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, Italy, November 1 2020. Picture: DAVIDE GENNARI/GETTY IMAGES

London — Lewis Hamilton stands on the brink of becoming the most successful Formula One driver, but a record-equalling seventh world title looks more certain than his racing future.

Speaking after he won the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola on Sunday, the 93rd victory of his F1 career, and his Mercedes team took a record seventh successive constructors’ championship, the Briton voiced doubt.

“I would like to be here next year but there’s no guarantee of that, for sure,” Hamilton told reporters after going a mighty 85 points clear of teammate Valtteri Bottas with four races remaining. “There’s a lot that excites me [about]  the after [F1] life so time will tell.”

His words could be seen as an early shot in negotiations with Mercedes over a new deal — worth many tens of millions — rather than a serious statement of intent, yet they still shook assumptions.

Hamilton is out of contract in December and, in this strangest of seasons, teams are having to contend with new financial realities and pressures amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

“I guess if Lewis were to decide to step out of Formula One, which I don’t think will happen, we are going to have a frantic driver market out there,” said team boss Toto Wolff, who did not sound too concerned. “But I think it’s the moment and the emotions, we are all happy but very tired also. It’s the same for me.”

It would be a shock if the Briton followed the example of former teammate Nico Rosberg, who retired right  after winning the 2016 title.

Speaking to Sky Sports in October, Hamilton said a new deal was “probably” a formality, that he had yet to hit his peak and planned to race on. He has also spoken about using his platform to push for change in society, on questions of racial injustice and diversity.

Mercedes want him to stay, but the question is how much they are prepared to pay and for how long Hamilton wants to commit, particularly with Wolff intending to stand back from the day-to-day running of the team.

The Austrian, a shareholder in the team, has said he is working on the succession and a new, undefined executive role. Hamilton described Wolff on Sunday as “the best boss you could have”.

The Briton’s future will become clearer once he wins the championship, with the stage set for title celebrations in Turkey in two weeks’ time, but it is hard to see him not staying for a shot at an eighth title and 100 wins and poles.

The cars are staying the same in 2021, and Hamilton has said he is keen to see how 2022 pans out with a revamp of the regulations.

Hamilton, winner of nine races so far this year, will equal Ferrari great Michael Schumacher’s record seven titles in Istanbul if Bottas fails to score seven points more than him. Bottas, now Hamilton’s sole rival, has managed that only twice this season.

Reuters

Mercedes set for seventh team title and F1 first at Imola

Lewis Hamilton doesn't even need to win for Mercedes to get its seventh victory
Sport
4 days ago

Serial winner Lewis Hamilton overtakes Schumacher

British driver become most successful in Formula One
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Jake White heaps praise on his Bulls for dominant ...
Sport / Rugby
2.
Man United great Bobby Charlton diagnosed with ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Mumbai and Hyderabad win big as IPL playoffs race ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Hospitality sector must be agile ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Clive Woodward: England did not dazzle in Six ...
Sport / Rugby

Related Articles

More F1 records for Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes

Sport / Other Sport

Hamilton and Mercedes set sights on records in Portugal

Sport / Other Sport

Serial winner Hamilton steers clear of ‘greatest’ debate

Sport / Other Sport

Lewis Hamilton at loss for words after equalling Schumi’s record

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.