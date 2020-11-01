Sport / Other Sport

Richard Carapaz wrestles red jersey back from Primoz Roglic

01 November 2020 - 20:23 Richard Martin
Primoz Roglic. Picture: CHRISTOPHE ENA/REUTERS
Alto de l'Angliru — Richard Carapaz regained the overall leader’s red jersey from Primoz Roglic in the Vuelta a Espana, opening up a 10 sec advantage after Sunday’s stage 12 up the punishing Alto de l’Angliru, as Hugh Carthy pulled off a heroic solo victory.

Briton Carthy pulled clear of Aleksandr Vlasov and Enric Mas in the final kilometre just as the climb began to ease and accelerated towards the finish line to claim his first stage win on a grand tour.

Carthy crossed the line 16 sec ahead of the Russian and the Spaniard, who came second and third, while Carapaz also finished 16 sec down in fourth but missed out on bonus seconds by failing to get on the podium.

Ecuadorean Carapaz pulled off a series of attacks on Roglic over the final 2km and the Slovenian dug deep at first before running out of energy as the gap widened, but he managed to limit the damage once the brutal climb lessened towards the summit.

The 109km stage featured five categorised climbs and culminated up the Alto de l’Angliru, widely regarded as the toughest ascent in pro cycling.

Sunday’s route is the shortest non-time-trial stage of the Vuelta but undoubtedly the most punishing, featuring gradients of up to 24% in the final 3km.

The riders will take a second rest day on Monday, with the action resuming on Tuesday with an individual time trial.

The Vuelta, which has been shortened from its usual 21 stages to 18, finishes next Sunday in Madrid.

Reuter

Briton Geoghegan Hart takes team’s fifth win in Giro

Joao Almeida’s overall lead was whittled down to just 15 seconds
2 weeks ago

Arnaud Demare wins stage four of Giro as Geraint Thomas drops out

Thomas withdrew from the Giro d’Italia with a fractured pelvis before Frenchman Demare wins in a sprint finish
3 weeks ago

Julian Alaphilippe times late run perfectly to claim world crown

Frenchman’s acceleration on final climb leaves rivals struggling
1 month ago

Doping probe of 2020 French Tour de France team launched

Arkea-Samsic's leader on the Tour was Nairo Quintana, twice a runner-up, and Vuelta and Giro d'Italia champion
1 month ago

