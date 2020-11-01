Sport / Other Sport

Callum Shinkwin takes maiden title with playoff win in Cyprus Open

Both golfers finish 20-under overall in a dramatic finale

01 November 2020 - 21:14 Rohith Nair
England's Callum Shinkwin. Picture: REUTERS/LEE SMITH

Bengaluru — England’s Callum Shinkwin won his maiden European Tour title when he beat Finland’s Kalle Samooja in a playoff to win the Cyprus Open after both golfers finished 20-under overall in a dramatic finale on Sunday.

Shinkwin, 27, was two shots behind Samooja with two holes to play and sank a birdie on the 17th before holing a 54-foot putt for an eagle on the par-five 18th, his second eagle at the hole after one in the third round.

Samooja managed to birdie the 18th to force the playoff, but missed a birdie putt while Shinkwin sank his own birdie to win his first title in his 112th event.

“It’s something I’ve always wanted to do and now I have,” Shinkwin said. “It’s been a bit of a shock, but it feels great. I felt relaxed all day, I felt great ... [holes] 15 and 16 were playing me up all week. I was more nervous playing those two holes just to get through them than in the playoff or on the 18th.”

Scotland’s Robert MacIntyre, SA’s Garrick Higgo and Wales’s Jamie Donaldson tied for third after finishing at 18-under overall.

Reuters

JOHN COCKAYNE: Hospitality sector must be agile to survive the rough

The shift in travel patterns due to Covid-19 demands fresh ideas
Sport
6 days ago

SA Open moves from Gauteng to Sun City venue

The 110th edition will be played outside the province for the first time
Sport
1 week ago

Record prize money for golf contests

The rewards for winners of Alfred Dunhill Championship, the Sunshine Tour and Leopard Creek are hitting new highs
Sport
1 week ago

Tiger on the hunt for PGA Tour wins record

The 78-man field will be the last event for many ahead of the November 12-15 Masters
Sport
1 week ago

