Roglic out to retain Vuelta as Froome closes a chapter

Paris — Primoz Roglic will be looking for more redemption after his Tour de France heartbreak as he prepares for a Covid-19-threatened Vuelta a Espana as Chris Froome bids farewell to Ineos-Grenadiers after 11 years with the British outfit.

Slovenian Roglic, who lost the Tour on the last competitive stage to his compatriot Tadej Pogacar, won the Liege-Bastogne-Liege “Monument” classic and is in prime position to retain his title in Spain when the race begins on Tuesday.

Backed by a strong Jumbo-Visma team featuring top climbers Sepp Kuss and George Bennett, Roglic is well armed for one of the toughest first weeks in a grand tour, featuring three mountaintop finishes after the planned Grand Depart from the Netherlands was scrapped amid the Covid-19 crisis.

“During the Vuelta it will become clear who will be our main man. Our team is at the start with two favourites [Roglic and Tom Dumoulin] for the final victory, one of them is last year’s winner,” said Jumbo-Visma sports director Grisha Niermann ahead of the first stage in Irun.

Their main rival is expected to be 2019 Giro champion Richard Carapaz of Ecuador, whose target this season was the Italian race before he was included at the last moment in the Ineos-Grenadiers squad for the Tour after Froome and Geraint Thomas were omitted because of poor form.

Four-time Tour champion Froome, also twice a Vuelta winner, has yet to recover his top form after a crash in 2019 and the Briton will be eager to leave Ineos-Grenadiers at the end of the season in style.

But the 35-year-old has not made it into the top 10 of any race since taking third place overall in the 2018 Tour and seeing him among the top contenders would be a surprise.

The top guns have already marked two stages where the race could be won or lost — the sixth ending on top of the Col du Tourmalet in France, where France’s Thibaut Pinot won on the Tour in 2019, and the 12th, finishing atop the brutal ascent to the Angliru.

