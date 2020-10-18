Sport / Other Sport

De Kock signals he can challenge Tarry and Snaith for title

18 October 2020 - 20:42 David Mollett
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP
Picture: 123RF/CHRIS VAN LENNEP

Sean Tarry and Justin Snaith have dominated the trainers’ championship in recent years, but that could all change at the conclusion of the 2020/2021 campaign.

Mike de Kock — hardly a veteran trainer at the age of 56 — looks ready to gatecrash the party again after sending out two more talented three-year-olds, Malmoos and Forever Mine, to facile victories at Turffontein last Saturday.

Winning Form statistics to October 12 show De Kock has saddled 16 winners from 78 runners. That is a winner for every five runners from the stable in the first 10 weeks of the season.

The Randjesfontein trainer also has a good team of older horses including Queen Supreme, Charles and Like A Panther, so it would be no big surprise if his price of 26-10 to win the title was considered a good bet by punters.

De Kock described Malmoos as the “real deal” after he romped home six lengths clear of his nearest rival and he was also pleased with the win by Forever Mine in the first leg of the Pick Six.

While calling them “two nice horses”, it is possible De Kock drove home from the city track rubbing his hands with glee about the big future ahead of Malmoos.

Of course, he is also housing Mount Pleasant and it is interesting to compare the times of his win over 1,450m on October 3 and that of Malmoos over the same course and distance last Saturday. Mount Pleasant clocked 88.2sec and Malmoos 86.61sec.

De Kock has a difficult task of deciding the next races for his trio of talented three-year-olds. He hinted that Forever Mine might head for the Graham Beck Stakes because “his pace is his biggest attribute” and if he kept the Vercingetorix colt away from Malmoos the latter might go for the Dingaans.

Forever Mine clocked 87,23 for Saturday's 1,450m — a faster time than Mount Pleasant, yet Malmoos still looks the most exciting prospect. Time may tell if it was worth outlaying R4.4m for the colt as a yearling.

What will delight Varsfontein Stud — the breeders of Malmoos — is that the colt’s dam Justthewayyouare is young at 13 years. The family is full of black type with the second dam Promisefrommyheart the Equus champion three-year-old female in 2003.

Justthewayyouare’s seventh — and most recent — produce was a Gimmethegreenlight colt named On My Way (an unexciting name for a stud which usually names their horses so well) who was led out unsold at R400,000 at the National Yearling Sales at Germiston in July.

Another decent horse bred at Varsfontein (and well named) is Myhopeanddreams who notched his third win for the Snaith stable when scoring at Durbanville last Saturday. The gelding is a son of Dynasty out of the My Guiding Star who is a half-sister to Justthewayyouare.

However, it was what Snaith had to say about his three-year-old, Tarantino, which will have made racing fans sit up and take notice. He said Saturday’s race — won by his stablemate Myhopesanddreams — formed part of his preparation for the R900,000 Emperors Palace Ready-To-Run Cup at Turffontein on October 31.

That race had looked like a match between Anything Goes and War of Athena, but Tarantino finished a creditable third on Saturday to suggest the two highveld fillies might not have matters all their own way.

