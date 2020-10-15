Sport / Other Sport

Strict rules for athletics meetings

15 October 2020 - 15:42 David Isaacson
Picture: 123RF/ALESSANDRO0770
Picture: 123RF/ALESSANDRO0770

Entries will be capped at 500 when athletics returns to action next month‚ with a slew of road races and track meetings scheduled for around the country in November and December.

Athletics SA has released a tentative schedule saying a maximum of 500 would be permitted for road races‚ cross-country and trail-running‚ with the limit being reviewed at the end of December.

Staggered starts will be employed to spread big groups‚ the federation said in a circular.

For track and field competitions‚ the 500 limit will include officials‚ medical officers‚ media and others. No spectators will be allowed.

A maximum of 100 will be permitted in the warm-up area‚ and the call room will be in the open. Coaches will not be allowed on the track or field.

Stadiums must be cleaned 72 hours before a meet‚ and no training will be permitted between then and the competition.

In road races only one water point will be allowed. All timing will be electronic and runners must leave the finish area immediately after the race to avoid bunching.

No prizegivings will be staged and all money won will be paid electronically.

The first scheduled event is a track and field meet in Potchefstroom on November 3‚ with the first road race being the Kimberley Harriers’ Wetlands night race on November 6.

Athletics SA were one of the few federations that did not submit resumption plans during the midyear window‚ instead jumping into action more recently after complaints from member bodies.

Joshua Cheptegei takes aim at 10,000m record

The Ugandan says he is in 'outstanding form' for assault on the world record at a special event in Valencia
Sport
1 week ago

Athletics SA sets date for 2021 Comrades Marathon

Famous run will be held on its original date of June 13 and not in September as envisaged
Sport
1 week ago

Sunette Viljoen hopes back-a-buddy will lead to Olympic gold

The javelin champion from Rustenburg wants to fulfil her goal of getting a gold medal‚ but lacks financial backing
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Board puts future of cricket in jeopardy, says ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Q&A: Closed borders and silver linings
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Orlando Pirates snap up clever boy Thabang Monare
Sport / Soccer
4.
Championship D-Day looms for Springboks
Sport / Rugby
5.
Zinnbauer tips Chiefs or Sundowns to win PSL title
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Sunette Viljoen hopes back-a-buddy will lead to Olympic gold

Sport / Other Sport

Athletics SA slowly getting back on track

Sport / Other Sport

As long as sports bodies can force dangerous procedures on people, the fight is ...

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.