Sport / Other Sport

First real test for colt who cost R4.4m as a yearling

Odds of 2-1 on son of Captain Al might prove generous at Turffontein on Saturday

15 October 2020 - 15:56 David Mollett
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Mark Evans
Picture: GETTY IMAGES/Mark Evans

On Arc De Triomphe day, trainer Mike de Kock let slip interesting information. He said: “Mount Pleasant isn’t my only good three-year-old — I’ve got a few.”

One can speculate that Malmoos, who runs in the sixth race at Turffontein on Saturday, falls into that category.

The Sheikh Hamdan camp had to go to R4.4m to secure Malmoos at the Yearling Sales. No big surprise as the colt ticks a lot of boxes — he is one of the last sons of Captain Al and hails from one of the best families at Varsfontein Stud.

The colt, a full-brother to East Cape Derby winner Captain Splendid, is out of the mare Justthewayyouare, who won four times up to 2,600m. On pedigree, the three-year-old will have no worries about stepping up to Saturday’s 1,450m.

Malmoos cruised home by three lengths on his debut in September which suggests his price of 2-1 in early betting may be generous.

Miss Elegance will surely battle to give him 6kg, but one needs to consider St John Gray’s runner After Hours who won his last start cosily. It is in the colt’s favour that Lyle Hewitson retains the ride.

Willow Magic has made a bright start to his stud career and his daughter Astral Plane should win races for the Alexander stable. However, she is set to receive only 1kg from Malmoos.

De Kock saddles two more unbeaten three-year-olds, Forever Mine and Al Muthana, and the latter was going to be the selection before looking at the riding arrangements.

Aussie-bred Al Muthana beat Nourbese four lengths on his debut in June — some performance when one considers Corné Spies' Futura gelding went on to win the grade 2 Golden Horseshoe.

But Callan Murray, who gets most of the plum rides for De Kock, switches to Forever Mine who also caught the eye on his debut in June. One of the co-owners is Johnny Geroudis so the former top jockey will have been monitoring the gelding’s progress at Randjesfontein.

Sherman Brown will be delighted to get the call-up to partner Al Muthana and the two stablemates should be included in Pick Six perms.

Exactly a week after pointing out the pitfalls of backing three-year-olds against their elders in the first three months of the season, the eighth race highlights this problem perfectly.

Both Copper Mountain and Campa are giving weight to older horses but none of them — with the possible exception of Break The Silence — are going to Hollywood. Bookies have chalked up hat-trick-seeking Copper Mountain as the 16-10 favourite with Campa at 5-1. This looks an attractive price about Alec Laird's Vercingetorix colt who romped home by three lengths on his debut in September.

Though Campa's starting price of 10-1 suggests he may have caught the Randjesfontein trainer by surprise, Laird now knows he has a promising sort on his hands. It was wise not to take on Malmoos in the sixth race as he would have had to give De Kock's colt 1,5kg.

Silver Master pays his way and should earn another cheque, but he is now seven years of age and both Copper Mountain and Campa have begun their careers in the best possible way.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Lhasa Star (1) Miss Venezuela (3) Make A Penny (4) Sunset Beach

2nd Race: (9) Midnight Caller (12) Takagari (5) The Gypsy King (1) Quattro Passi

3rd Race: (2) Fast Draw (1) The Sandwich Man (3) Fort Love (6) Royal Siege

4th Race: (4) Forever Mine (6) Al Muthana (5) Willow Express (2) What You Are

5th Race: (2) Golden Pheasant (6) Putins Promise (5) Certifiable (4) Pop Icon

6th Race: (3) Malmoos (4) After Hours (2) Tanzanite Queen (6) San Andreas

7th Race: (8) Spanish Boy (4) Winter Stories (1) BattleofTrafalgar (5) Bergerac

8th Race: (2) Campa (1) Copper Mountain (8) Break The Silence (4) Silver Master

9th Race: (1) Greens (9) Cream Soda (2) Royal Lily (4) The Fifth Wave

Hewitson back in swing after Hong Kong nightmare

His achievements on home soil are a far cry from his Hong Kong nightmare where he went 140 rides without a winner.
Sport
1 day ago

Frankie Dettori talks of his amazing journey with beloved Enable

Jockey who powered star to 11 of her 15 wins says the mare was the horse he loved most in his career
Sport
2 days ago

Gray bids to upset Summer Cup applecart for second time

He won it nine years ago with Dancewiththedevil and has entered four runners this year
Sport
3 days ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Board puts future of cricket in jeopardy, says ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
Q&A: Closed borders and silver linings
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Orlando Pirates snap up clever boy Thabang Monare
Sport / Soccer
4.
Championship D-Day looms for Springboks
Sport / Rugby
5.
Zinnbauer tips Chiefs or Sundowns to win PSL title
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Queen’s Plate target for new star in Mike de Kock’s stable

Sport / Other Sport

Khumalo, Strydom clash should be treat for armchair viewers

Sport / Other Sport

New Cape Premier Yearling Sale venue a gem, says Van Niekerk

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.