First real test for colt who cost R4.4m as a yearling

On Arc De Triomphe day, trainer Mike de Kock let slip interesting information. He said: “Mount Pleasant isn’t my only good three-year-old — I’ve got a few.”

One can speculate that Malmoos, who runs in the sixth race at Turffontein on Saturday, falls into that category.

The Sheikh Hamdan camp had to go to R4.4m to secure Malmoos at the Yearling Sales. No big surprise as the colt ticks a lot of boxes — he is one of the last sons of Captain Al and hails from one of the best families at Varsfontein Stud.

The colt, a full-brother to East Cape Derby winner Captain Splendid, is out of the mare Justthewayyouare, who won four times up to 2,600m. On pedigree, the three-year-old will have no worries about stepping up to Saturday’s 1,450m.

Malmoos cruised home by three lengths on his debut in September which suggests his price of 2-1 in early betting may be generous.

Miss Elegance will surely battle to give him 6kg, but one needs to consider St John Gray’s runner After Hours who won his last start cosily. It is in the colt’s favour that Lyle Hewitson retains the ride.

Willow Magic has made a bright start to his stud career and his daughter Astral Plane should win races for the Alexander stable. However, she is set to receive only 1kg from Malmoos.

De Kock saddles two more unbeaten three-year-olds, Forever Mine and Al Muthana, and the latter was going to be the selection before looking at the riding arrangements.

Aussie-bred Al Muthana beat Nourbese four lengths on his debut in June — some performance when one considers Corné Spies' Futura gelding went on to win the grade 2 Golden Horseshoe.

But Callan Murray, who gets most of the plum rides for De Kock, switches to Forever Mine who also caught the eye on his debut in June. One of the co-owners is Johnny Geroudis so the former top jockey will have been monitoring the gelding’s progress at Randjesfontein.

Sherman Brown will be delighted to get the call-up to partner Al Muthana and the two stablemates should be included in Pick Six perms.

Exactly a week after pointing out the pitfalls of backing three-year-olds against their elders in the first three months of the season, the eighth race highlights this problem perfectly.

Both Copper Mountain and Campa are giving weight to older horses but none of them — with the possible exception of Break The Silence — are going to Hollywood. Bookies have chalked up hat-trick-seeking Copper Mountain as the 16-10 favourite with Campa at 5-1. This looks an attractive price about Alec Laird's Vercingetorix colt who romped home by three lengths on his debut in September.

Though Campa's starting price of 10-1 suggests he may have caught the Randjesfontein trainer by surprise, Laird now knows he has a promising sort on his hands. It was wise not to take on Malmoos in the sixth race as he would have had to give De Kock's colt 1,5kg.

Silver Master pays his way and should earn another cheque, but he is now seven years of age and both Copper Mountain and Campa have begun their careers in the best possible way.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (2) Lhasa Star (1) Miss Venezuela (3) Make A Penny (4) Sunset Beach

2nd Race: (9) Midnight Caller (12) Takagari (5) The Gypsy King (1) Quattro Passi

3rd Race: (2) Fast Draw (1) The Sandwich Man (3) Fort Love (6) Royal Siege

4th Race: (4) Forever Mine (6) Al Muthana (5) Willow Express (2) What You Are

5th Race: (2) Golden Pheasant (6) Putins Promise (5) Certifiable (4) Pop Icon

6th Race: (3) Malmoos (4) After Hours (2) Tanzanite Queen (6) San Andreas

7th Race: (8) Spanish Boy (4) Winter Stories (1) BattleofTrafalgar (5) Bergerac

8th Race: (2) Campa (1) Copper Mountain (8) Break The Silence (4) Silver Master

9th Race: (1) Greens (9) Cream Soda (2) Royal Lily (4) The Fifth Wave