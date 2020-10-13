Sport / Other Sport

Rafa’s French Open record the best in sport, says Murray

Nadal winning the clay-court Grand Slam 13 times will never be beaten, says Scot

13 October 2020 - 16:02 Simon Jennings
Rafael Nadal of Spain on the roof of Les Galeries Lafayette in Paris, France with Les Mousquetaires trophy the day after after his victory in the 2020 French Open final. Picture: AURELIEN MEUNIER/GETTY IMAGES
Rafael Nadal of Spain on the roof of Les Galeries Lafayette in Paris, France with Les Mousquetaires trophy the day after after his victory in the 2020 French Open final. Picture: AURELIEN MEUNIER/GETTY IMAGES

Bengaluru — Rafa Nadal’s record of 13 French Open singles titles is one of sport’s all-time greatest achievements and one that is unlikely to ever be broken, says Andy Murray.

Spaniard Nadal beat Novak Djokovic 6-0 6-2 7-5 in the Roland Garros final on Sunday to draw level with Roger Federer at 20 Grand Slam titles.

“It’s an amazing achievement,” Murray told reporters in Cologne ahead of an ATP 250 event. “I don’t think what [Nadal] has done at Roland Garros will ever be beaten. He’s one short of winning the same number at just one tournament as Pete Sampras did in Grand Slams.

“I think it’s one of the best records in sport, maybe the best. I don’t think it will ever be repeated and I actually don’t think anyone will get close to it.”

Of the Big Three, Murray thought it would be Nadal or Djokovic [17 Majors] who would finish their careers with the most Grand Slam titles.

“Providing they all stay fit and if they retire all at the same age, then I would think it would be between Rafa and Novak,” he said. 

Reuters

Nadal the undisputed king of clay as he takes Djokovic apart in French Open final

Spaniard demolishes world No 1 to claim record-equalling 20th Grand Slam title
Sport
1 day ago

In a year of upheaval for world tennis, a few things stayed the same

Davis Cup gets a major overhaul and young guns make their mark, but Nadal and Djokovic persist
Sport
9 months ago

Nadal wants long time near the top, not most slams or No 1

US Open champion says tennis is more than just Grand Slams
Sport
1 year ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Q&A: Closed borders and silver linings
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Seven years on, ‘Brand O’Connor’ is back in vogue
Sport / Rugby
3.
Steve Komphela’s role at Sundowns uncertain
Sport / Soccer
4.
English rugby clubs face bankruptcy before ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Cricket umpires gear up for new season
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Nadal the undisputed king of clay as he takes Djokovic apart in French Open ...

Sport / Other Sport

Andy Murray hesitant about joining Djokovic breakaway group

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.