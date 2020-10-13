Sport / Other Sport

Netball players dust off the cobwebs, head back on court

Telkom Netball League resumes in Bloemfontein on Wednesday

13 October 2020 - 18:49 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Elsje Jordaan. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/ Rapport / Elizabeth Sejake
Elsje Jordaan. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/ Rapport / Elizabeth Sejake

After almost seven months of inactivity due to the coronavirus pandemic‚ netball players are finally set to return to court when action resumes at the Mangaung Indoor Sports Complex on Wednesday.

The Telkom Netball League (TNL) was initially scheduled for May 2020 but those plans were disrupted by the outbreak of Covid-19. The event resumes in Bloemfontein and will run until October 27.

The Tornadoes from the Western Cape‚ the Kingdom Queens from KwaZulu-Natal and the national under-21 side will play exhibition matches in Bloemfontein.

The under-21s‚ coached by Elsje Jordaan‚ will use the tournament to get much-needed game time after their Africa qualifiers for the 2021 Netball World Youth Cup in Fiji were cancelled.

Ahead of their opening match‚ Jenny van Dyk, head coach of defending champions Gauteng Jaguars‚ said their preparations were not easy because of the safety protocols they had to follow.

“Preparations for the team before we came into the bubble here in Bloem were challenging but at the same time also very exciting‚” she said as they prepared to take on the North West Flames on Wednesday.

“As defending champions‚ it has been such an honour to win it for the past few years but that comes with a lot of hard work. The goal will be to win it again this year.

“That will always be our goal and we are looking forward to the tournament. Our approach will be to take it one match at a time and make sure we secure a semifinal place‚ and from there anything is possible.

“The mere fact that we are able to play netball this year is  unbelievable. It is exciting in the bubble‚ you need total team focus and now we need the final opportunity to get our game plans settled in.

“The other thing is that you can’t really push the players too hard because we are going to play 12 matches in double round against the best teams in SA. You need to be well rested and well prepared. At this stage‚ it is more a strategic and analytical approach that we are following.”

Dumisani Chauke‚ head coach of the Gauteng Golden Fireballs‚ said her players are ready to challenge for top honours.

“Our preparations have gone on very well‚ we have been working hard and we are just winding down as the start of the tournament gets closer and closer‚” she said.

