Great day at the Giro for Portuguese riders

Ruben Guerreiro claims ninth stage ahead of fellow breakaway rider Jonathan Castroviejo of Spain

11 October 2020 - 20:10 Julien Pretot
Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal. Picture: MATTEO MARCHI/GETTY IMAGES
Ruben Guerreiro of Portugal. Picture: MATTEO MARCHI/GETTY IMAGES

Roccaraso — Ruben Guerreiro became the first Portuguese rider to win on the Giro d’Italia in 31 years when he claimed the ninth stage, a 208km mountain ride from San Salvo on Sunday.

The EF-Education First rider beat fellow breakaway rider Jonathan Castroviejo (Ineos-Grenadiers) of Spain by jumping away in the last 300m of the final climb.

The previous Portuguese rider to win a stage on the Giro was Acacio Da Silva in 1989. Another Portuguese, Joao Almeida, retained the overall leader’s Magia Rosa despite losing time on other top contenders in the steepest, final part of the last ascent.

The Deceuninck-Quick Step rider crossed the line four seconds behind double Giro champion Vincenzo Nibali and 18 behind Denmark’s Jakob Fuglsang and Dutchman Wilco Kelderman.

Steven Kruijswijk of the Netherlands was the top rider who lost most ground, finishing 21sec adrift of Fuglsang and Kelderman, who is second overall, 30sec off the pace.

After Monday’s rest day, Tuesday’s 10th stage will be a 177km mountain trek between Lanciano and Tortoreto.

Reuters

