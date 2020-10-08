Sport / Other Sport

Positive virus test at Mercedes a concern for Lewis Hamilton

The Formula One world champion says it is a worry as he prepares for a record-equalling 91st career victory in Sunday’s aembargorace

08 October 2020 - 18:55 Alan Baldwin
Mercedes driver Lewis Hamilton attends a media conference ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany. Picture: FIA/REUTERS
London — Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton expressed concern on Thursday after a member of his Mercedes team tested positive for Covid-19 ahead of the Eifel Grand Prix in Germany.

Hamilton is going for a record-equalling 91st career victory in Sunday’s race at the Nuerburgring and leads teammate Valtteri Bottas by 44 points in the championship.

The positive test result was the first involving one of the 10 teams since Racing Point’s Mexican driver Sergio Perez had to miss two races in August.

“It’s definitely a concern,” six-times world champion Hamilton told reporters via a video link, with the Briton and Bottas sitting well apart and both wearing face masks.

“It’s obviously important for everyone around the world to be continuously reminded that this thing has not disappeared, it’s still here and we still need to follow protocols and wear masks and keep our hands clean and keep our distances.”

A Mercedes spokesperson said the case was being handled in line with protocols set out by the governing FIA. He gave no details about the person’s role in the team.

Reuters

