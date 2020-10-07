Filippo Ganna’s Giro fifth stage victory lifts team spirits
Italian cyclist crosses the line 34 sec ahead of his closest rivals
Camigliatello Silano — Italian Filippo Ganna gave his Ineos-Grenadiers team something to cheer about on the Giro d’Italian on Wednesday when he claimed the fifth stage, a 225km trek from Mileto.
The time trial world champion rode away from a group of three breakaway riders in the category-one ascent to Montescuro to win his second stage of this year’s edition after taking the opening time trial.
The 24-year-old, whose previous six wins all came in time trials, crossed the line 34 sec ahead of a group of overall contenders. His teammate and pre-race favourite Geraint Thomas, who was forced to abandon after a crash early on the third stage, came to congratulate him afterwards.
“Last night I messaged with Geraint and he said I should try to go in the breakaway and win the stage, so I did it a little bit for him,” said Ganna. “It was not easy in the climb but when I attacked I just did my own time trial.”
Austrian Patrick Konrad came second and Portugal’s Joao Almeida took third place to retain the overall leader’s Maglia Rosa.
Thursday’s sixth stage is a 188km stretch from Castrovillari to Matera, in the Basilicata region.
Reuters
