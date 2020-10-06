Sport / Other Sport

Sascoc board takes on general assembly over Hendricks vote

Resolutions deemed to have been obtained in contravention of its constitution and have no legal effect

06 October 2020 - 15:55 David Isaacson
Barry Hendricks. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/WESSEL OOSTHUIZEN
Barry Hendricks. File photo: GALLO IMAGES/WESSEL OOSTHUIZEN

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) board is taking on its own general assembly after it voted for certain resolutions at the special general meeting (SGM) in September.    

The council decided overwhelmingly to end disciplinary action against suspended acting president Barry Hendricks and to have him reinstated in the post.

But in a communique to the heads of the sports bodies that make up Sascoc‚ acting vice-president Aleck Skhosana said the board was declaring a dispute.

“The board resolved that the purported resolutions ... were unlawfully obtained and invalid. They were obtained in contravention of the Sascoc constitution and are accordingly of no legal effect.”

The meeting was co-chaired by Skhosana‚ acting president at the time‚ and Sam Ramsamy‚ who was appointed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to facilitate Sascoc’s overdue elections as soon as possible.

“Firstly‚ the co-chairperson of the SGM [Ramsamy] had no legal authority to issue an agenda for the meeting and to override the agenda issued by ... Skhosana. Secondly‚ the co-chairperson had no authority to entertain the motion proposed by the Gauteng Sport Confederation [GSC] when the duly authorised agenda made no provision for it.”

The GSC‚ of which Hendricks is chair‚ proposed the motion that he be reinstated and disciplinary action dropped.

“Thirdly‚ the co-chairperson had no authority to permit a vote by the general assembly on the said motion. Fourthly‚ the voting was not done in accordance with the Sascoc constitution.”

Skhosana said the board wanted the dispute to be referred “to expedited independent arbitration before a Sascoc panellist arbitrator”.

He said that a statement of claim detailing particulars would be issued shortly, and asked that the council members respond by the end of Thursday.

