In an attempt to get to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics‚ Sunette Viljoen has started a back-a-buddy campaign to fund her trip to next year’s Olympiad.

The 36-year-old from Rustenburg is a decorated javelin athlete who claimed a silver medal in the 2016 Rio Olympics. It made up for her crushing disappointment four years earlier in London where she came fourth.

The multiple award-winning African champion‚ who is also a capped ODI and Test cricketer for the women’s national team‚ said in a YouTube video that she wants to fulfil her goal of getting a gold medal‚ but she does not have the financial backing.

“We are in a difficult situation and I understand that so many people are in difficult financial situations. I’m busy getting ready for next year’s Olympics in Tokyo‚ but I don’t have any financial support. I don’t have an Olympic contract‚ I don’t have financial support from Athletics SA and I don’t have support from Nike‚” Viljoen said.

“I want the gold medal so I can become the Olympic champion. I can’t have the necessary motivation if I don’t have the financial backing to get to Tokyo. It is for this reason I came here to ask for your support.”

Viljoen‚ who turns 37 on October 6‚ may know it could be her last shot at Olympic glory. The gold medal at that particular event has eluded her.

She has done well at the World Championships and Commonwealth Games‚ but none of those successes has been converted to Olympic success.