Sport / Other Sport

Ice-cool Sinner freezes Zverev out to reach quarterfinals

The 19-year-old will face 12-times champion Rafael Nadal for a place in the semifinals

04 October 2020 - 21:01 Julien Pretot
Jannik Sinner of Italy serves during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day eight of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on October 4 2020. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES
Jannik Sinner of Italy serves during his Men's Singles fourth round match against Alexander Zverev of Germany on day eight of the 2020 French Open at Roland Garros in Paris, France, on October 4 2020. Picture: CLIVE BRUNSKILL/GETTY IMAGES

Paris — Italian teenager Jannik Sinner never lost his cool as he became the first debutant to reach the French Open quarterfinals since Rafael Nadal in 2005 with a 6-3 6-3 4-6 6-3 victory against German sixth-seed Alexander Zverev on Sunday.

The 19-year-old, who will also be the youngest male player since Novak Djokovic in 2006 to feature in the last eight at Roland Garros, will face 12-times champion Nadal for a place in the semifinals.

Nadal blew away American qualifier Sebastian Korda 6-1 6-1 6-2 to romp into the quarterfinals on Sunday and close in on a record-extending 13th title at Roland Garros.

Sinner dropped a set for the first time in the tournament but he continued to take the ball early, making his 23-year-old opponent look old at times.

Sinner ended it on a windswept Court Suzanne Lenglen with a booming forehand that Zverev could only return into the net.

“It’s a best-of-five sets match, it’s a bit different. Even if you lose a set you just try to keep going,” said Sinner, who has only gone the distance once in his young career, losing to Russian Karen Khachanov in the first round of this year’s US Open.

“I knew I was playing quite well even in the third set. In the fourth I tried to be focused on the first game and it went quite well.”

A coughing Zverev had the doctor and the trainer on court, showing them his throat and sending them away. At the following change of sides, the German again had them at his side and took a pill, being told by the doctor to take another one half an hour later.

Sinner saved two break points at 5-3 and Zverev grew frustrated when the Italian set up a first set point, then another. He bagged the opening set on his third attempt with a winner.

Sinner continued to play better on the important points and a couple of breaks earned him the second set on his opponent’s serve with Zverev appearing to be bothered by gusts of wind.

Zverev broke for the first time in the first game of the third set but that did not seem to bother Sinner, who broke back for 4-4. But a double fault gave Zverev the decisive break for 5-4, the German then serving it out, albeit on his sixth opportunity.

Sinner look undeterred and stole Zverev’s first service game, holding serve throughout for a resounding victory — his first on a top-10 opponent at a Major, on his first attempt.

Reuters

Federer and Serena confirm they will play in Australian Open

Tennis Australia boss says biosecurity bubbles will be in place in Melbourne
Sport
3 hours ago

Polish teen proves too good for Simona Halep in French Open

Iga Swiatek reaches the quarterfinal after beating the favourite in Paris
Sport
7 hours ago

Sensational teen Jannik Sinner sinks 11th seed Goffin on French Open debut

Italian prodigy wins in straight sets on first day at Roland Garros
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Polish teen proves too good for Simona Halep in ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: One-handed golf and feather-filled ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Sundowns sign Bafana striker Kermit Erasmus
Sport / Soccer
4.
Athletics SA sets date for 2021 Comrades Marathon
Sport / Other Sport
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Marketing and connecting with the ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

SA’s Kholo Montsi takes his racket from Potch to Paris

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic puts US Open drama in the past

Sport / Other Sport

Details of Hendricks’s return to Sascoc board yet to be finalised

Sport / Other Sport

Naomi Osaka’s stand on racism wins approval in Japan

Sport / Other Sport

Alexander Zverev shattered after snatching defeat from jaws of victory

Sport / Other Sport

Tsitsipas made to work to down gritty Cressy

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.