SA’s Kholo Montsi takes his racket from Potch to Paris

01 October 2020 - 16:00 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Kholo Montsi. Picture: GALLO IMAGES/Reg Caldecott
SA teen tennis sensation Kholo Montsi has declared himself ready for the clay courts at his debut French Open Junior Tennis Championships at Roland Garros in Paris.

The 17-year-old Montsi has received his second direct entry into the main draw of a Junior Grand Slam tournament‚ which is scheduled to be played from October 4 to 10.

“It feels good to be able to play in a Junior Grand Slam‚ especially the French Open‚ because it is one tournament I really wanted to play in,” said an upbeat Montsi. “My team and I are confident going into this tournament because we have prepared well.” 

He will be the first black SA junior player to play at the prestigious tournament in 20 years‚ since Peter-John Nondo in 2000.

“I am sure there have been other black junior players that have played [in the French Open] but to be the first from SA in 20 years is incredibly special‚” Montsi said.

“I want to take this opportunity with both hands and come back home with a title. I am super happy to be part of this event and competing with some of the top guys in the junior circuit.”

The French Open junior event will be Montsi’s first tournament since March where he lost in the opening round of the Potchefstroom ATP Challenger 50.

“The French Open will be my first tournament in six months, but we have been working very hard. I spent the last month on the clay‚” he said.

“We have worked hard especially in the gym on the physical side‚ knowing that the clay is tough. We have done the right work. It would be great to go a week early to prepare on the real clay‚ but it is not possible due to Covid-19.”

Montsi is one of SA’s big prospects with a Junior ITF Ranking of 13 and earlier in 2020 he was included as part of the SA team that participated at the inaugural ATP Cup in Australia.

“Obviously‚ Covid-19 has made things hard for everyone and it is a risky time to be travelling, but I feel safe as we will be in a bubble in Paris so it shouldn’t be too dangerous.”

Nadal breezes into third round as injury stymies Serena

The Spaniard is well on his way to matching Roger Federer’s record of 20 singles Grans Slam titles
Montjane returns to competitive tennis at French Open

SA wheelchair tennis ace welcomes the chance to test herself after a seven-month layoff including the US Open
Serena digs deep to find way past Ahn into second round

Williams struggles to win points despite starting with three aces to win her opening game
Sensational teen Jannik Sinner sinks 11th seed Goffin on French Open debut

Italian prodigy wins in straight sets on first day at Roland Garros
