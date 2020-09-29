SA wheelchair tennis star Kgothatso “KG” Montjane will make her return to competition at the French Open after a seven-month layoff due to Covid-19.

The wheelchair tennis event gets under way on October 7 in Paris and Montjane‚ who missed the recent US Open‚ will continue her pursuit of her maiden Grand Slam.

“After a successful US Open event‚ it was a shred of clear evidence to show that there are safety protocols in place for everyone to be back to competition and that’s what enhanced my decision to go to Roland Garros. I’m still anxious about Covid-19 so will just need to make sure that I stay safe‚” said Montjane.

Having missed the US Open in New York‚ the world No 7 last played in a competitive match in January when she reached the Australian Open semifinals in Melbourne.

The French Open‚ which normally takes place in May‚ was postponed by organisers due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s been a while since I have played a competitive match and I’m just longing to get back to the competition to test where my mind is in terms of competing‚” she said, admitting that the transition from hard court to clay is going to be challenging.

“It will be challenging‚ but I am determined to go out there and challenge myself. I miss competing‚ so I think I have prepared enough despite preparations being on hard court.”

Montjane will join fellow South Africans Lloyd Harris‚ Kevin Anderson and Raven Klaasen in the tournament.