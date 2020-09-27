Sport / Other Sport

Julian Alaphilippe times late run perfectly to claim world crown

Frenchman’s acceleration on final climb leaves rivals struggling

27 September 2020 - 19:04 Julien Pretot
France's Julian Alaphilippe in action in Imola, Italy, September 27 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LUCA BETTINI
France's Julian Alaphilippe in action in Imola, Italy, September 27 2020. Picture: REUTERS/LUCA BETTINI

Imola — Julian Alaphilippe timed his late attack perfectly to claim the world championship cycling road race title on Sunday, giving France its first rainbow jersey since 1997.

Alaphilippe’s acceleration on the last climb of the 258.2km race left his rivals in his wake and the Frenchman eased to the line with Belgian Wout van Aert having to settle for silver. Swiss Marc Hirschi took bronze.

Three years after coming close in Bergen, Norway, when he was reined in with 1km to go, Alaphilippe benefited from top work by the French team, with Guillaume Martin covering their opponents’ attacks on the penultimate ascent.

As Alaphilippe turned on the power 12km from the finish on the last of nine 28.8km laps, only a handful of top riders — Jakob Fuglsang, Hirschi, Van Aert, Primoz Roglic and Michal Kwiatkowski — were left to chase.

They were unable to catch him before the final kilometres on Imola’s former Formula One track, where they started to prepare for the sprint for second place, leaving Alaphilippe to celebrate the title.

“It’s hard for me to say something. I want to say thank you to all my teammates who believed in me today,” a tearful Alaphilippe, the first Frenchman to win the title since Laurent Brochard 23 years ago, said.

“We did a great job. It was the dream of my career. I came so close already but never made it to the podium. I came with a lot of ambition, it’s just a dream come true.” 

Reuters

Doping probe of 2020 French Tour de France team launched

Arkea-Samsic's leader on the Tour was Nairo Quintana, twice a runner-up, and Vuelta and Giro d'Italia champion
Sport
5 days ago

Tadej Pogacar is a future Tour de France great — maybe

It is too soon to tell if the Slovenian’s title will be the start of long-term domination
Sport
1 week ago

Roglic in prime position but Pogacar ready to pounce

The Slovenian leads the Tour after defending champion Egan Bernal dropped out of contention
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chelsea’s defensive woes and handball disputes
Sport / Soccer
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Good governance in the rough in SA
Sport / Other Sport
3.
MultiChoice steps up as new PSL sponsor
Sport / Soccer
4.
Trainer Yvette Bremner quits Eastern Cape racing ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Valtteri Bottas wins as Hamilton fumes over ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Doping probe of 2020 French Tour de France team launched

Sport / Other Sport

Only black rider in the Tour de France Kevin Reza is ready to make a stand for ...

Sport / Other Sport

Bennett gets first Tour stage win, Roglic stays in yellow

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.