Sport / Other Sport

MotoGP

Fabio Quartararo reclaims championship lead at Catalunya Grand Prix

Yamaha rider wins Catalunya Grand Prix to head MotoGP world championship

27 September 2020 - 19:15 Rohith Nair
Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, September 27 2020. Picture: Picture: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA
Petronas Yamaha's Fabio Quartararo celebrates with a trophy on the podium after winning the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, September 27 2020. Picture: Picture: REUTERS/ALBERT GEA

Bengaluru — Petronas Yamaha’s Fabio Quartararo won his third race of the season at the Catalunya Grand Prix in Barcelona on Sunday to reclaim the lead in the MotoGP world championship standings.

Frenchman Quartararo took the chequered flag for the first time since his back-to-back triumphs at Jerez in July, finishing ahead of Suzuki duo Joan Mir and Alex Rins, who started eighth and 13th on the grid respectively.

Both Suzuki riders overtook pole sitter Franco Morbidelli in the final stages of the race and nearly caught up with the leader but ran out of time as a relieved Quartararo returned to the podium for the first time in six races.

“My tyre was nearly destroyed,” Quartararo said after Mir closed the gap to less than a second at the finish. “We know Suzuki is so fast with their grip.

“I didn’t have a good start but the first braking [going into turn one] was really good and I had a clean overtake on the straight. That’s the positive of having three Yamahas in the front row.”

Quartararo now leads the championship with 108 points — eight ahead of Mir and 18 clear of Yamaha’s Maverick Vinales, who had a poor start and finished ninth.

Ducati’s Andrea Dovizioso, who led Quartararo by a point before the race, crashed out in the first turn on the opening lap after he started 17th on the grid. The Italian has now dropped to fourth in the standings, 24 points back.

Yamaha looked set for a podium sweep when Morbidelli led his Italian compatriot Valentino Rossi and Quartararo in the early stages before the Frenchman took the lead with a perfect slipstream overtake with 16 laps to go.

Rossi, chasing his 200th podium in his 350th start, capitalised on Morbidelli’s lack of pace to move into second before he crashed for the second time in as many races after losing control on turn two.

The next race is the French Grand Prix on October 11.

Reuters

Vinales grabs first win of MotoGP season

Spaniard gets off to a slow start on his Yamaha but finishes strongly to beat his countryman on a Suzuki into second place
Sport
1 week ago

Franco Morbidelli seals maiden MotoGP victory in San Marino

The winner started fast to lead at the first corner from seven-times champion Valentino Rossi
Sport
2 weeks ago

Miguel Oliveira wins MotoGP hit by horror crash

Maverick Vinales unhurt after jumping off bike travelling at 215km/h
Sport
1 month ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Chelsea’s defensive woes and handball disputes
Sport / Soccer
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Good governance in the rough in SA
Sport / Other Sport
3.
MultiChoice steps up as new PSL sponsor
Sport / Soccer
4.
Trainer Yvette Bremner quits Eastern Cape racing ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Valtteri Bottas wins as Hamilton fumes over ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Marc Marquez to miss another MotoGP

Life / Motoring

Rad Brad rides high after mad, bad MotoGP

Sport / Other Sport

KEVIN MCCALLUM: Brad Binder’s got the memories, the form and an ‘insane’ bike

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.