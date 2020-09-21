Veteran sports administrator Muditambi Ravele confirmed she has resigned as Tennis SA board member.

Ravele has been involved in a long-running battle with SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) acting president Barry Hendricks and Tennis SA president Gavin Crookes.

“Yes‚ it is true that I have resigned because I don’t agree with their way of corporate governance, but I don’t want to comment further. I will deal with the other related issues at a later stage. This is what I am prepared to say for now‚” Ravele said on Monday.

The sometimes bitter feud between Ravele and Hendricks and Crookes dates back to February when she wanted Tennis SA to endorse her nomination for the presidency of Sascoc. Crookes e-mailed the board to ask it to vote on the matter but also mentioned that Hendricks did not think Ravele or Tennis SA vice-president Riad Davids had a chance of winning spots.

Ravele complained to the department of sports and Hendricks was placed on mandatory leave by the Sascoc board, but last weekend welcomed back at the helm of Sascoc. This happened at a special general meeting on Saturday during which federations voted on Hendricks’ disciplinary proceedings. The sports bodies comprising Sascoc voted overwhelmingly to end the disciplinary action‚ with 47 votes for the motion‚ 10 against and five abstentions.