Sport / Other Sport

Veteran resigns as Tennis SA board member

Sports administrator quits after row over corporate governance

21 September 2020 - 14:41 Mahlatse Mphahlele
Picture: 123RF/ MIKAEL DAMKIER
Picture: 123RF/ MIKAEL DAMKIER

Veteran sports administrator Muditambi Ravele confirmed she has resigned as Tennis SA board member.

Ravele has been involved in a long-running battle with SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) acting president Barry Hendricks and Tennis SA president Gavin Crookes.

“Yes‚ it is true that I have resigned because I don’t agree with their way of corporate governance, but I don’t want to comment further. I will deal with the other related issues at a later stage. This is what I am prepared to say for now‚” Ravele said on Monday.

The sometimes bitter feud between Ravele and Hendricks and Crookes dates back to February when she wanted Tennis SA to endorse her nomination for the presidency of Sascoc. Crookes e-mailed the board to ask it to vote on the matter but also mentioned that Hendricks did not think Ravele or Tennis SA vice-president Riad Davids had a chance of winning spots.

Ravele complained to the department of sports and Hendricks was placed on mandatory leave by the Sascoc board, but last weekend welcomed back at the helm of Sascoc. This happened at a special general meeting on Saturday during which federations voted on Hendricks’ disciplinary proceedings. The sports bodies comprising Sascoc voted overwhelmingly to end the disciplinary action‚ with 47 votes for the motion‚ 10 against and five abstentions.

Novak Djokovic ready to move on after ‘big lesson’ at US Open

Disqualification after an on-court outburst has given the world No 1 time to prepare for this week’s Italian Open
Sport
6 days ago

Alexander Zverev shattered after snatching defeat from jaws of victory

Fifth seed Alexander Zverev was on his way to winning the US Open but Dominic Thiem came from behind to claim the title
Sport
1 week ago

Former Fifa boss and media mogul on trial over TV rights

Jerome Valcke has been charged with accepting bribes, aggravated criminal mismanagement and falsification of documents
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Trainer Yvette Bremner quits Eastern Cape racing ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Man United need better defenders to win Premier ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Arsenal a long way from being title contenders, ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Buhai dumps husband, soars to lead in Cape Town ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Sadio the main Mane for Liverpool as Reds put ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Naomi Osaka’s stand on racism wins approval in Japan

Sport / Other Sport

Bianca Andreescu applauds ‘Original 9’ tennis pioneers

Sport / Other Sport

MARC HASENFUSS: Curve balls and sure bets

Opinion / Market Watch

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.