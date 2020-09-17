Sport / Other Sport

Racehorse dies as grooms go on rampage

Protest at Fairview racecourse in Port Elizabeth turns violent

17 September 2020 - 16:02 David Mollett
Picture: 123RF
Picture: 123RF

A delegation of senior National Horseracing Authority (NHA) management members — including Racing Control executive Arnold Hyde — was dispatched to Port Elizabeth on Thursday after a violent protest by grooms at Fairview racecourse.

Riot police had to be called in after the grooms, said to have been employed by trainer Yvette Bremner, went on the rampage, letting horses out of their boxes. One racehorse, Mark The Doorman, is reported to have been killed during the protest and veterinary surgeons were called in to assist with other injured horses.

Vee Moodley, CEO of the NHA, said: “Mr Hyde has flown to Port Elizabeth and in the afternoon will head up a meeting between several parties which will include trainers, owners, the operators [Phumelela] and the SA Police [Service].”

Earlier Moodley had said: “While Phumelela is responsible for the safety and security of the training centre, we as the NHA also have to consider the same factors in relation to our staff, stakeholders and horses. A decision regarding tomorrow's scheduled Fairview meeting will be made later.”

A statement from Phumelela said: “Public order police had to be called when a protest initiated by grooms formerly employed by Yvette Bremner turned violent. Several horses were let out of their stables and one died. Phumelela is liaising with the department of employment & labour in a bid to resolve the dispute and has also called in additional private security personnel to assist people and horses in the complex.”

Gosden to miss Enable’s bid for third Arc in Paris

Enable's trainer is unlikely to be able to make the trip to Paris on October 4 due to virus quarantine restrictions
Sport
1 week ago

September a blooming bonanza for Mary Slack

The breeder won a number of categories, including horse of the year, at the Equus awards
Sport
3 days ago

Concerned Capetonians to sponsor stayer-of-the-year trophy

Bloodstock consultant John Freeman says Equus erred in scrapping an award that encourages and rewards stamina
Sport
1 day ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: The making of a destination ... ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
SA rugby to restart with a Loftus double-header
Sport / Rugby
3.
Wayde van Niekerk storms to victory in Switzerland
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Linda Zondi cries foul after failing to make ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Damn these oracles’ talk of four ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.