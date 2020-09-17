Sport / Other Sport

Athletics SA slowly getting back on track

Athletics SA president awaits approval from minister for return to competition

17 September 2020 - 16:36 David Isaacson
Picture: 123RF/LEARCHITECTO
Athletics SA is finally engaging with sports minister Nathi Mthethwa on returning to competition‚ after spurning the opportunity to submit a resumption plan as early as June.

While most other codes have submitted plans to resume training and competition‚ Athletics SA has steadfastly refused‚ claiming it is too dangerous in the Covid-19 climate and pointing out that its insurance scheme does not cover infections.

The Premier Soccer League has just completed its delayed season‚ rugby returns later in September and professional boxing makes its comeback in October.

With athletics in limbo‚ various provincial bodies in the sport have been asking their national federation for permission to get competition going.

“Athletics SA does not have the power to give permission to return to competition as that is the prerogative of the minister of sports Nathi Mthethwa‚” Athletics SA president Aleck Skhosana said in a communique on Thursday. “This is because that is the law of the land under the emergency regulations of the National Disaster Act.

“In that regard‚ Athletics SA has now begun engaging the minister through the Covid-19 adjudicating committee‚ to allow Athletics SA to return to competition‚” he said. “At this point we are awaiting a response from the minister after his due consideration so we can then return to competition in a limited way.”

