Sport / Other Sport

Hamilton vows to carry on campaigning for justice

Governing body confirms there will be no probe after Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton wears ‘political’ Breonna Taylor shirt

15 September 2020 - 16:43 Alan Baldwin
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes wears a shirt in tribute to the late Breonna Taylor at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, on September 13 2020. Picture: BRYN LENNON/GETTY IMAGES
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes wears a shirt in tribute to the late Breonna Taylor at the Mugello circuit in Scarperia, Italy, on September 13 2020. Picture: BRYN LENNON/GETTY IMAGES

London — Six-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton said he would not let up on using his platform to campaign for racial justice as the sport’s governing body confirmed there would be no investigation into his actions at the Tuscan Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver wore a black shirt on Sunday declaring “Arrest the cops who killed Breonna Taylor” on the front of it and “say her name” on the back over a photograph of the slain emergency room technician.

In a post on Instagram, the Briton told his 20-million followers: “Want you to know that I won’t stop, I won’t let up, I won’t give up on using this platform to shed light on what I believe is right.

“This is a journey for all of us to come together and challenge the world on every level of injustice, not only racial,” he added.

Taylor, a 26-year-old black woman, was killed by police officers who burst into her apartment in Louisville, Kentucky, in March. One police officer involved was fired by the city’s police department in June. Two other officers have been placed on administrative reassignment. No criminal charges have been filed against any of the three.

A spokesperson for the governing  International Automobile Federation (FIA) said there would be no formal investigation into Hamilton’s actions and F1’s only black driver, on the cusp of becoming the most successful racer of all time, faced no punishment.

For that to happen, the race stewards at Italy’s Mugello circuit should have been notified of a possible breach of the rules and that was not the case.

Hamilton, who is actively engaged with the FIA and F1 on antiracism and diversity campaigns, enjoys the full support of his Mercedes team and has a profile far above other drivers on social media.

Every race is preceded by an officially sanctioned statement by all drivers against racism, with some taking a knee while others stand. Hamilton had knelt and worn a Black Lives Matter shirt at races before Mugello.

The FIA’s international sporting code bars “political or religious” advertising on cars but makes no mention of what drivers are allowed to do. The spokesperson said the governing body would consider whether a protocol was needed in future.

Reuters

Lewis Hamilton gets his 90th win in stop-start Tuscan Grand Prix

British driver now just one victory behind Michael Schumacher’s world record
Sport
1 day ago

F1 celebrates Ferrari’s past at ‘awesome’ new track

Ferrari set to mark its 1000th world championship race at the Tuscan Grand Prix in Mugello
Sport
5 days ago

Vettel to swop his Ferrari for an Aston Martin

German driver says he’s entering a new adventure ‘with a truly legendary car company’ whose results have impressed him
Sport
5 days ago

Alpine F1 the new name for Renault from 2021

The car will be representing the historical colours of French motoring with the blue and Tricolore, Renault F1 team principal says
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: The making of a destination ... ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Only black rider in the Tour de France Kevin Reza ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Wayde’s wait is over as he hits the track in ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
SA’s George Coetzee wins Portugal Masters
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Naomi Osaka’s stand on racism wins approval in ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly wins first grand prix in Monza thriller

Sport / Other Sport

F1 team-owner McLaren plans to sell its headquarters to raise cash

Companies

Ferrari likely to feel more pain at Monza

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.