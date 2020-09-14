Sport / Other Sport

Wayde’s wait is over as he hits the track in Switzerland

14 September 2020 - 16:46 David Isaacson
Wayde van Niekerk. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/Simphiwe Nkwali
Wayde van Niekerk. Picture: SUNDAY TIMES/Simphiwe Nkwali

Wayde van Niekerk will make his long-awaited international comeback in Switzerland on Tuesday, more than a month after his planned return was derailed by a positive test for Covid-19.

The Olympic 400m champion has not raced abroad since 2017‚ just before he injured his right knee while playing a celebrity game of tag rugby at Newlands in Cape Town.    

Van Niekerk‚ who had a couple of low-key races in Bloemfontein in 2019 and 2020‚ takes part in the 400m at Gala dei Castelli meet in Bellinzona‚ his management team said on Monday. 

“My body is in good health‚ which I’m grateful for‚ and I’m looking forward to racing again‚” said Van Niekerk.

“We don’t have any goals for the meeting. I’m just excited to see how my body feels again in a race situation‚ and it will be nice to loosen up the legs.

“It will give us a good indication of where I am in my training‚ after having to spend 25 days in isolation‚ and we can then focus on what needs to be done to gain some momentum towards the 2021 season.”

Van Niekerk had to isolate for more than three weeks at his training base in Gemona‚ Italy, after what his management said were a few positive tests for coronavirus‚ though he remained asymptomatic throughout. 

He was unable to train during that period. 

His teammates‚ coach Ans Botha and others in his entourage did not test positive. 

Van Niekerk‚ who is expected to return home after the meeting‚ will compete alongside fellow South Africans, sprinter Akani Simbine‚ long-jumper Ruswahl Samaai and hurdler Antonio Alkana on Tuesday.

Simbine and Alkana will also compete in the Rome Diamond League competition on Thursday.

