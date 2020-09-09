The SA government is set to decide within days whether to challenge the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland’s decision not to let Caster Semenya to run the 800m race without taking medication to reduce her naturally high of testosterone.

Semenya’s lawyers said on Tuesday that the Federal Supreme Court of Switzerland refused to set aside the 2019 ruling by the Court of Arbitration allowing the female eligibility rules for all events from the 400m to the mile imposed by the sport’s world governing body‚ World Athletics.

A statement issued on Tuesday said Semenya was considering her options‚ noting that the World Medical Association had called on doctors around the world to take no part in implementing the World Athletics regulations.

Her SA lawyer‚ Greg Nott‚ said this was not the end of her fight‚ suggesting she could move her battle to Japan‚ the scene of the delayed 2020 Olympics.

The ruling means Semenya‚ the Olympic 800m champion in 2012 and 2016‚ won’t be able to defend her title at the 2021 Tokyo Games without taking medication. Earlier in 2020, she competed in the 200m‚ where female athletes face no restrictions.

Sports minister Nathi Mthethwa said the government would study the judgment and then decide on its course of action.

“We call upon all South Africans‚ Africans and the entire world to rally behind Caster in our quest to defeat injustice against women in sport and in particular African women,” Mthethwa said.

