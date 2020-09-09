Sport / Other Sport

Australia’s Caleb Ewan snatches second victory in this year’s Tour de France

Prevails over triple world champion Peter Sagan, who was relegated to last place, in a tightly contested sprint to win the 11th stage

09 September 2020 - 19:22 Julien Pretot
Stage winner Lotto Soudal rider Caleb Ewan of Australia celebrates on the podium on September 9, 2020. Picture: Pool via REUTERS/Christophe Petit Tesson
Poitiers — Australian Caleb Ewan claimed his second victory in this year’s Tour de France when he prevailed in a tightly contested sprint to win the 11th stage, a 167.5km ride from Chatelâillon-Plage on Wednesday.

The Lotto-Soudal rider threw his bike forward over the line to narrowly beat triple world champion Peter Sagan, who was judged to have leaned into Belgian Wout van Aert in the final stretch and was relegated to last place in the sprinting group.

“I tried to get out at the last moment, I went out quite late. It was pretty hectic,” said Ewan.

“In the end we’re all really in the heat of the moment and we don’t always think of safety. I’m sure Peter didn’t mean to harm anyone. Maybe he shouldn’t have done that.”

Ireland’s Sam Bennett, who won Tuesday’s 10th stage and was hoping for a victory in Poitiers where compatriot and friend Sean Kelly won on the Tour in 1978, eventually took second place.

Bennett therefore extended his lead in the points classification to 68 points, boosting his hopes of securing a first green jersey for Ireland since Kelly in 1989.

Slovenian Primoz Roglic retained the overall leader’s yellow jersey after a quiet day in the main bunch. He leads defending champion Egan Bernal and France’s Guillaume Martin.

Thursday’s 12th stage is a 218km ride from Chauvigny to Sarran.

Reuters

